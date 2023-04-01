Recovering Mark Cavendish says Tour de France fall 'part of cycling'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Recovering Mark Cavendish says Tour de France fall 'part of cycling'
Recovering Mark Cavendish says Tour de France fall 'part of cycling'
Cavendish reacts after his fall at the Tour de France
Cavendish reacts after his fall at the Tour de France
AFP
British cyclist Mark Cavendish (38) has described the fall that forced him to leave the Tour de France in an ambulance last week "as part of the beauty and brutality of cycling".

The joint record holder with Eddy Merckx for Tour de France stage wins had been hoping to establish sole ownership of the record by winning a 35th stage, but fell awkwardly on the way to Limoges last Saturday.

Cavendish, riding in what was billed as his final Tour de France, said Thursday he had gone under the knife and would be out longer than first expected.

"Yep, fractured right clavicle. Just out of surgery to plate it up," said the Team Astana sprinter who anticipates being sidelined for several weeks.

"It'll take a bit longer than the standard couple of weeks for a collarbone, just due to the screws that were in there from a previous injury."

Cavendish, who was ashen-faced on impact and who remained on the road rolling in agony before being taken away in an ambulance crying, was clearly in better spirits after the surgery.

"It obviously hasn't been the ideal way to finish the Tour de France, but that's part of the beauty and brutality of cycling," said Cavendish, a fearless cyclist who has suffered his share of hard falls.

"But I've felt incredibly lifted thanks to all you beautiful souls living my journey with me," said the man whose every move is being followed by a Netflix team for a series to be aired in August.

Cavendish burst on to the Tour de France map in 2008 with his first four wins when he was just 23 years old.

Mentions
Road cyclingCavendish MarkTour de France Tours
Related Articles
Mark Cavendish named in Britain's squad for worlds despite crash
Mark Cavendish offered another Tour chance by Astana-Qazaqstan despite planned retirement
Stage winner Mads Pedersen sad for 'legend' Cavendish after Tour de France crash
Show more
Road cycling
Bastille Day stage could spark fireworks in Tour de France tussle
Jonas Vingegaard leads Tour de France ahead of 'decisive' mountains
Spain and Cofidis at the double as Ion Izagirre wins Tour de France stage 12
Miracle man Fabio Jakobsen quits Tour de France a week after hard fall
Awe-inspiring Jasper Philipsen takes fourth win as Jonas Vingegaard stays in yellow
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is heading to the Czech Tour
Bilbao wins emotional Tour de France stage 10 from break as Vingegaard retains yellow
Smiling Pogacar ready for Tour's second week and mind games with rival Vingegaard
Patient Pidcock mulls Tour de France options after tough first week
Rotterdam to host 2024 Tour de France Femmes depart
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson agrees to Al-Ettifaq move, AC Milan sign Pulisic
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
Why Manchester United are desperate to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana
Marketa Vondrousova ends Elina Svitolina's run to reach Wimbledon final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |