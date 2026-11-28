New Zealand turned the tables on an indisciplined England team to win the Nations Championship third-place playoff 26-8 with a wet-weather ⁠masterclass at Twickenham on Saturday.

After the All Blacks lost to Steve Borthwick’s side 37-12 at the same stadium a week ago – their heaviest defeat by England – they bounced back with a tactically astute ‌display which brought a try in each half from Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard and 16 points from the boot of Richie ‌Mo'unga.

The loss ended a five-match winning run for England, who had Alex Coles and Henry ‌Pollock yellow-carded and paid the price for the return of the problem penalty count which plagued them in ‌last season’s disastrous Six Nations.

It has been a draining season for New Zealand. The four-test "Rugby’s Greatest ‌Rivalry" series in South Africa has taken it out of the All Blacks.

The absence of captain Ardie Savea, plus a number of other frontliners, has also been felt this month.

But, faced with the prospect of losing to England for the third time ‌in succession for the first time in their history, they dredged ⁠up a performance strong on grit and character.

The driving ‌rain made handling rugby difficult, which made the gainline a critical battle zone.

Brute strength

Unlike last week, the All Blacks ​gave as good as they got in the physical aspects of the game. Jordie Barrett, captaining the side for the first time, led by example with one crunching hit on England’s ​premier ball carrier Ben Earl, who was substituted early after enduring an anonymous afternoon.

The New Zealand lineout, an Achilles heel last week, was also vastly improved with Asafo Aumua on the money in what ⁠was only his second test start in ​two years.

Henry Slade gave England a third-minute lead with a penalty from inside his own half, but it was New Zealand number eight Sititi who crossed for the game’s first try in the 18th minute, burrowing over from short range for a converted score.

The All Blacks sniffed out another opportunity but were held up ‌over the line by a determined England defence.

England lost Alex Coles to the sin-bin for a head-on-head tackle on Fabian Holland but, short-handed, they managed to turn over a New Zealand rolling maul close to their line after some fine work by Ellis Genge.

The All Blacks, though, simply accumulated the points from penalties instead, with one in each half from Mo’unga before Coles returned.

The killer blow fell in the 47th minute as Roigard, on at scrum-half in place of Cortez Ratima, who failed a head injury assessment before the break, sniped down the blind side and exploited a weak tackle from opposite number Jack van Poortvliet to produce a brilliant finish in the corner.

Mo’unga’s conversion from the touchline was equally impressive, and the All Blacks ‌standoff took New Zealand into clear water from the kicking tee as England continued to transgress and Pollock ​was dispatched by referee Angus Gardner to the sin-bin for offside.

Hooker Jamie George was rumbled over ‌five minutes from time with New Zealand also down to 14, with second row Scott Barrett sin-binned for an early drive at a lineout, but by then the race was run.

Marcus Smith slipped as he took the easy conversion, sending the kick wide and leaving England's replacement stand-off on his back, which rather summed up the home side's day.

It means the contest for the Hemisphere ⁠Shield, awarded for the cumulative results over Finals Weekend, ⁠will go into Sunday. The North lead ‌3-1 with three points still up for grabs in the two games still to play.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.