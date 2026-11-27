The inaugural Nations Championship final will see France face off against South Africa in London for the first time in what is fast becoming one of world rugby's hottest rivalries, with the French carrying the bragging rights from the group stage.

Match News and Current Form

France are deserved Northern Hemisphere finalists after the displays they’ve put on despite many people saying they’re no longer the threat they used to be. Losing their opening game narrowly away to New Zealand has since been followed up with five successive wins in the competition, with four of them coming by a dominant margin of 16+ points and the other being their two point victory over South Africa in Round Five. For all the French flair they have, it’s been their stubborn defense that’s held the key to most of their victories, having restricted their opponents to fewer than 20 points in their last four matches.

The SIx Nations champions now make the short trip to London having won 11 of their last 13 test matches (L2), knowing some silverware here might get the wheels in motion at making a run at next year’s World Cup. Coach Fabien Galthié has recalled some big guns with that in mind, none bigger than returning fullback Thomas Ramos who makes his first appearance of the competition, with their side further bolstered by the returns to the starting XV of Cameron Woki and François Cros. The first name everyone looks for on the teamsheet is that of captain Antoine Dupont, who’ll be looking to replicate his scintillating display from when these teams last.

The once unbeatable looking Springboks have looked a lot more human lately, as cracks have begun to show after their loss to France in Paris was followed up with another near defeat last time out when they went down 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin. The last time South Africa lost back-to-back matches was in 2022, also a set of defeats suffered against France and Ireland then, You’d have to go back to September 2021 to find the last time the double World Cup winners lost three matches in succession, and perhaps the fact this is a final will bring the best out of them.

They looked scintillating in the first four rounds of the Nations Championship and it was that upfront work that’s landed them a spot in the final, although perhaps the impact of having coach Rassie Erasmus in the coaches box is now showing with the first of his six-game ban being served last week. Erasmus has rung the changes for this clash in search of getting his team back in the win column, with the much criticised Manie Libbok starting at flyhalf and pushing Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback. In comes a new tight five of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit in the front-row, supported by Salmaan Moerat and Lood de Jager in the engine room.

Head-to-Head History

France’s narrow 21-19 victory in round five was just their second win in the last 11 H2Hs (L9), and stuck with the theme of things being tight between these two with five of the last six encounters between them being decided by four or less points.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

France have covered the pre-match handicap in all of their six Nations Championship games.

France have scored the first try in all of their six Nations Championship games.

The same half-time result has been replicated come full-time in six of South Africa’s last seven tests.

The team scoring the first try has won all of South Africa’s Nations Championship matches.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

France’s Théo Attissogbe has been scoring at regular intervals this year, having crossed the whitewash nine times in their 11 tests this year, including against South Africa earlier this month. Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will be one to watch as he also gets a start here, since his last four tries have all come against Northern Hemisphere opposition, with two of those four being against France.

For France, Rodrigue Neti, Esteban Capilla and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang are the ones sacrificed for the final while Ruan Nortjé, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian Willemse are all big name players missing for the Springboks through injury.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

The Springboks have looked shaky lately while France look dialed in, hence a bet on France to score the first try seems wise.