France head coach Fabien Galthie said his side will go "all in" on Sunday

France head coach Fabien Galthie said his side will go "all in" on Sunday when they face World Cup holders South Africa at Twickenham with the inaugural Nations Championship title on the line.

Les Bleus finished top of the Northern Hemisphere pool, losing just once, to the All Blacks in Christchurch, in six games.

The Springboks, ranked number one in the world, suffered two defeats, including a 21-19 loss in Paris on November 13th, but still ended up leading the Southern standings.

"The stakes are simple," Galthie told reporters on Wednesday. "It's to be able to face the best team in the world again.

"We have ideas, but to win, you have to try everything. We will go all in again this weekend."

Galthie's Six Nations champions have reached the decider despite a lengthy injury list, with starting lock pair Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament among those absent.

Full-back and first-choice goal-kicker Thomas Ramos missed the victory over the Springboks as well as successes over Fiji and Argentina earlier this month but is set to return from a thigh issue on Sunday.

'Ups and downs'

The strength in depth of Galthie's squad has been severely tested as he has benefitted from a larger training set-up since being appointed in late 2019 compared to his predecessors.

"Saying we have a team of 'survivors' is strong," Galthie said.

"It also carries a connotation of toughness for the squad. There's at least one team's worth of players missing, maybe even two.

"Those two wins in the Six Nations in 2025 and 2026, then this final, are the result, despite all the ups and downs, of work and of a method, not of luck."

A key component of Galthie's impressive results so far this month has been the form of superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont and fleet-footed winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Bielle-Biarrey has scored two tries in as many weeks and on Monday was nominated for the World Rugby player of the year award as he aims to emulate 2002 winner Galthie and Dupont, who claimed the prize five years ago.

"It's very good for French rugby to have star players leading the way," said Galthie, who won 64 caps for France at scrum-half.

"But individual honours also reward the progress of all the players.

"It's an award that shows the world we live in, a world that's increasingly individualistic, focused on the individual and self-centred.

"But rugby is a fundamentally team-based sport; we're nothing without others."

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