After the last two meetings between Scotland and Argentina saw both teams win one match each by a nine-point margin, we could be in for another close contest in Sunday’s Nations Championship seventh place final at Twickenham.

Match News and Current Form

After failing to get their first win over New Zealand and going down 43-21 at Murrayfield earlier this month, Scotland responded with a narrow victory over Australia and a hammering of Japan to finish fourth in the northern division (W4, L2). This contest gives Gregor Townsend’s side the opportunity to end a rollercoaster of a year, which saw them lose to Italy at the start of the Six Nations Championship only to then defeat eventual winners France, on a high.

With a total of seven wins and four defeats across 2026, Townsend has made 11 changes to his starting team with wing Darcy Graham, centre Rory Hutchinson, scrum-half Jamie Dobie and lock Jonny Gray the only men still standing from the XV who began against Japan. Liam McConnell, who got a hat-trick of tries last weekend, has to be content with a place on the bench where he will be joined by George Horne who is set to make his 50th appearance.

Argentina have only won two of their six Nations Championship fixtures but, unlike their opponents, were able to get a victory in Italy where they won in the penultimate round. That success has been sandwiched by expected losses against France and Ireland, with Los Pumas conceding 42+ points in both fixtures.

Coach Felipe Contepomi has opted for only three personnel changes to the side who were beaten in Paris with wing Rodrigo Isgró, Faustino Sánchez at inside centre and Joaquín Moro coming in at openside. Juan Martín Scelzo switches from seven to eight as Argentina target a third win from their last eleven games (D1, L7), a poor return compared to the same number of victories from their previous five matches (L2).

Head-to-Head History

Both teams have won three of the last six H2Hs, while Argentina have won the only two previous meetings on neutral grounds.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

Scotland have conceded a single-figure points tally in each of their last four halves.

Scotland have scored a try by the eighth minute across each of their last three games.

Argentina have scored fewer than 20 points in each of their last three games.

Argentina have lost the second half in only one of the last four H2Hs.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Darcy Graham is Scotland’s record try scorer and he has fond memories of taking on Argentina, recording a hat-trick in the 2022 H2H. Rodrigo Isgró will also be looking forward to this contest as Scotland are the only country who he has scored tries against in multiple games, both coming after half-time in the last two meetings.

Matt Fagerson suffered a jaw injury against Japan and has not travelled to London while Mayco Vivas is suspended and Bautista Delguy is injured for Argentina.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

Based on their points tally from games this month, backing Argentina to score under 21.5 points looks like a strong approach.