Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast praised his side's finishing as they completed a November clean sweep with a convincing 38-14 win over Australia in their Nations Championship finale at Twickenham on Friday.

The Irish, with man-of-the-match Prendergast pulling the strings in style, outscored the Wallabies five tries to two, with Robbie Henshaw, Nick Timoney and Rob Baloucoune all going over before replacement James McNabney's late double sealed victory.

"We stuck with it pretty well," Prendergast told ITV after what was effectively a playoff for fifth place.

"There were some scrappy parts but we were clinical at times. Towards the end. We recovered well in the first half and we were clinical in the 22."

Victory saw Ireland end the year with a fine record of 10 wins and just two defeats from 12 Tests heading into a 2027 which culminates with the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

It also meant the northern hemisphere seized control of the Nations Championship with four matches left to play after Italy's victory over Fiji earlier Friday.

"We're building towards the World Cup and it's been good. Loads of highs and lows, so I won't get too high," said Prendergast.

While Andy Farrell's men struggled to reproduce the intensity that swept them to an impressive win over world champions South Africa six days earlier, they still had enough class to overrun the Wallabies.

But the atmosphere was subdued with only some 32,000 in attendance at a Twickenham ground that holds 82,000, with the entire top tier of the stadium closed.

"Coming into the autumn we knew we had a couple of big games and then South Africa came to town," said Prendergast. "We targeted four from four and that's all we could control, so there was no lack of motivation."

Australia arrived in southwest London following a morale-boosting 29-26 win over Wales in Cardiff, but this loss meant they finished the year with seven defeats from 13 internationals.

More significantly, this latest reverse was their fifth loss in six Tests.

"I thought Ireland showed why they are number two in the world," said veteran Australia prop Allan Alaalatoa, the Wallabies' captain on the occasion of his 100th Test.

"Their A-zone conversion was very good when they got down towards our end.

"We probably hurt ourselves a little bit through our discipline and giving them easy exits. There's some tough lessons for us."