France unchanged for 'Le Crunch' against England in Lyon's Six Nations finale

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. France unchanged for 'Le Crunch' against England in Lyon's Six Nations finale
France unchanged for 'Le Crunch' against England in Lyon's Six Nations finale
France coach Fabien Galthie
France coach Fabien Galthie
Reuters
France coach Fabien Galthie (54) has named an unchanged team for their final Six Nations Championship fixture against England in Lyon on Saturday, which means a second run at fly-half for Thomas Ramos with options thin in the number 10 jersey.

Ramos usually plays full-back but injuries to Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack have thrust him into the number 10 role, where he acquitted himself fairly well in the 45-24 win over Wales last weekend despite some poor moments on defence.

It also means further run outs for lock Emmanuel Meafou, centre Nicolas Depoortere and fullback Leo Barre, who all debuted in the five-try victory in Cardiff in which France’s forward power proved the difference in the final 20 minutes.

Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey are on the wings, with Gael Fickou partnering Depoortere in midfield and Nolann Le Garrec given another run at scrum-half after impressing last week.

Props Cyril Baille and Uini Atonio are either side of hooker Julien Marchand, with Thibaud Flament and Meafou in the second row, and flankers Francois Cros and captain Gregory Alldritt at the back of the scrum with Charles Ollivon.

Galthie has again opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs among the replacements to counter the physical threat of England in the final quarter of the game. Scrumhalf Maxime Lucu and centre Yoram Moefana are the two backs on the bench.

France still have the slimmest of hopes of lifting the Six Nations trophy this season. They need to beat England with a bonus point and hope Scotland defeat Ireland in Dublin, with the latter taking no points from the game.

Galthie’s side would then still need to make up a 76-point swing on points difference to overhaul the Irish.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRamos ThomasDepoortere NicolasMeafou EmmanuelBarre LeoJalibert MatthieuNtamack RomainPenaud DamianAlldritt GregoryAtonio UiniBaille CyrilBielle-Biarrey LouisCros FrancoisFickou GaelFlament ThibaudLe Garrec NolannMarchand JulienOllivon CharlesLucu MaximeMoefana YoramFranceEnglandSix Nations
Related Articles
Five new captains give Six Nations fresh feel ahead of 2024 edition
France centre Danty will miss rest of Six Nations after suspension
Gregory Alldritt and Maxime Lucu to bridge France's Six Nations gap left by Dupont
Show more
Rugby Union
Retiring George North returns to Wales side against Italy in Six Nations
Former England boss Eddie Jones believes 'best to come' from fly-half Marcus Smith
England's Feyi-Waboso out of France Six Nations clash due to concussion
Kolisi still part of Springboks plans but Erasmus may opt for new captain
Australia slump to new all-time low in world rankings as Italy rise
Six Nations talking points: Borthwick's plan and inconsistent Scotland
France provide relief for coach Fabien Galthie with 45-24 win over Wales
Last-gasp Marcus Smith stars as England shatter Ireland's Grand Slam dream
Italy stun Scotland to claim first Six Nations home win in 11 years
Most Read
David Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal's number one goalkeeper spot
Navarro stuns second seed Sabalenka at Indian Wells, Gauff cruises past Mertens
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
Wes Brown admits Man Utd must improve against Liverpool in crunch FA Cup quarter-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings