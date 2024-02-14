Louis Lynagh earns first call-up to Italy squad days after Benetton move

Louis Lynagh earns first call-up to Italy squad days after Benetton move
Louis Lynagh has previously been called up to England's senior training squad but has yet to be capped
Reuters
Louis Lynagh (23) has been named in Italy's training squad before their next Six Nations game with France, two days after the announcement that he will join Benetton at the end of this season.

Lynagh, son of former Australian fly-half Michael, will leave Harlequins for the Italian club in July and has now been called up by head coach Gonzalo Quesada in his training squad announced on Wednesday.

The Italian-born wing is a former England Under-20 player and has previously been called up to England's senior training squad but has yet to be capped, and is also eligible to play for Australia.

Prop Simone Ferrari returns to the squad after missing the first two games while Sebastian Negri, Lorenzo Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli and Edoardo Iachizzi are all ruled out through injury.

Tommaso Allan has not been included after the flyhalf requested a period of rest from international duty.

"Tommaso is an excellent professional and, more importantly, a person of unquestionable value," Quesada said.

"The men, even before the athletes, are at the centre of our evaluations and that's why, after discussing with Tommaso and fully understanding his needs, we decided together with him for an additional rest period."

Italy, who lost their opening two games to England and Ireland, are away to France on February 25, and their training camp begins in Rome on Sunday, February 18.

Squad

Forwards: Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Marco Manfredi, Giacomo Nicotera, Matteo Canali, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Andrea Zambonin, Riccardo Favretto, Alessandro Izekor, Michele Lamaro, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Alessandro Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo, Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi, Leonardo Marin, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Federico Mori, Marco Zanon, Ange Capuozzo, Monty Ioane, Simone Gesi, Louis Lynagh, Francois Mey, Lorenzo Pani

