Captain Kolisi back from injury for Springboks in massive World Cup boost

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Captain Kolisi back from injury for Springboks in massive World Cup boost
Captain Kolisi back from injury for Springboks in massive World Cup boost
Siya Kolisi will be a vital player for South Africa at the World Cup
Siya Kolisi will be a vital player for South Africa at the World Cup
Reuters
South Africa have received a timely boost ahead of the Rugby World Cup after captain Siya Kilosi (32) was named in their starting XV for the warm-up fixture against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, his first appearance for the team this year.

Flanker Kolisi had been a major doubt for South Africa ahead of the tournament in France after suffering a serious knee injury in April.

But along with replacement prop Ox Nche, who also returns from a spell on the sidelines for a first game in 2023, Kolisi will get the opportunity for much-needed game-time.

The Boks also have a final warm-up fixture against New Zealand in London before they tackle Scotland in a vital Pool B clash at the World Cup on September 10th.

"Siya and Ox have been working extremely hard on their rehabilitation and it’s fantastic that everything worked out according to plan to allow us to select them for this match," Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

"They have two matches to build up their match fitness before the World Cup, and although it will be important to manage their load in the match, it’s vital that they return to the field as they are key players in our set-up."

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, one of four number nines in the World Cup squad, also gets a first run of 2023.

"He (Hendrikse) is a top-class player and he’s been training hard, so we are pleased he’ll finally get his chance this weekend," Nienaber said.

The team has 11 changes from the one that defeated Argentina 24-13 in Buenos Aires 10 days ago.

Hendrikse will be alongside flyhalf Manie Libbok, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel the centre pairing. The back three features wings Cheslin Kolbe and Canan Moodie, and fullback Willie le Roux.

Jasper Wiese is at number eight alongside flankers Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit, while the Munster duo of Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman are at lock.

Hooker Malcolm Marx will have props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe either side of him.

Nche is part of a 6-2 split on the bench with the ‘Bomb Squad’ back in operation after the Boks had opted for a 5-3 divide between forwards and backs in recent matches.

Springbok team:

15-Willie le Roux, 14-Canan Moodie, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-RG Snyman, 4-Jean Kleyn, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Marco van Staden, 21-Duane Vermeulen, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Damian Willemse.

Follow South Africa's match with Wales on Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupKolisi SiyaSouth Africa
Related Articles
Experience could be World Cup-winning asset for Springboks, says captain Kolisi
South Africa captain Kolisi reveals sadness over injured trio ahead of Rugby World Cup
Reigning champions South Africa include injured skipper Kolisi in Rugby World Cup squad
Show more
Rugby Union
England's Owen Farrell controversially has red card vs Wales overturned
France assess fly-half options in the absence of injured star Romain Ntamack
Veterans Leitch and Horie heading to fourth Rugby World Cup with Japan
Wales backline pair return from injury but captain Dewi Lake a concern
South Africa won't hold back in Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Wales
Alex Mitchell replaces injured Jack van Poortvliet in England's World Cup squad
France's key playmaker Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup due to injury
Romain Ntamack to have scan on knee after sustaining injury against Scotland
Scotland believe fitness could be massive factor ahead of World Cup despite France loss
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
Manchester United claim slender win over Wolves at Old Trafford in opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |