Experience could be World Cup-winning asset for Springboks, says captain Kolisi

Kolisi takes selfie with Springboks fans ahead of World Cup warm up match
Kolisi takes selfie with Springboks fans ahead of World Cup warm up match
Reuters
Experience could be a key asset for South Africa when they defend their World Cup title in France next month with a squad full of players who have taken part in previous tournaments, captain Siya Kolisi (32) said on Saturday.

South Africa selected nine players who will be competing at their third World Cup, and a further 12 from the winning squad in Japan four years ago when they unveiled their 33-man selection this week and they will be key to the Springbok hopes.

“We are entering this World Cup as defending champions, whereas we were the underdogs the last time. We may not be underdogs this time but we are not the favourites,” Kolisi said on Saturday as the squad departed for Britain, where they play warm-up tests against Wales and New Zealand before their first pool match at the tournament in France against Scotland on September 10th.

“That said, we know what to expect this time and we have a lot more experience as a group. Even the younger players are not entering this competition blindly because there are several experienced players around them to guide them. All in all, we are in a better mental place this time.

“Every time we enter the World Cup there are some challenges in the country and we have the power to try to change people’s emotions and put smiles on their faces if we do well,” Kolisi added.

Coach Jacques Nienaber said they were also well aware of home expectations.

“The main difference between the 2019 World Cup and this one is that there is a little more expectation on us now,” he added.

“As a team we’ve built more squad depth over the last few years but the expectations are not a burden, it’s a privilege.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve attended a few functions and we’ve heard all the messages from our partners, dignitaries and the public, so we realise how much support we have. We understand the expectations and we embrace it.”

The Boks face Wales in Cardiff on August 19th and New Zealand at Twickenham on August 25th in their last two warm-up games before departing for a week-long training camp in Corsica, before moving to their tournament base in Toulon.

After the clash against Scotland in Marseille, South Africa’s group opponents are Romania, Ireland and Tonga.

