Fit-again Siya Kolisi not afriad of another injury ahead of South Africa return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Fit-again Siya Kolisi not afriad of another injury ahead of South Africa return
Fit-again Siya Kolisi not afriad of another injury ahead of South Africa return
Kolisi almost missed the World Cup
Kolisi almost missed the World Cup
Reuters
Siya Kolisi (32) does not "walk in fear" of a recurrence of his serious knee injury which almost ended his 2023 Rugby World Cup dreams as the Springbok captain makes a first appearance of the year against Wales in a warm-up fixture in Cardiff on Saturday.

Kolisi was sidelined in April while playing for the Durban-based Sharks and early predictions were that he would struggle to be fit for the defence of the Boks’ title having been a central figure when they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in Japan four years ago.

But the loose-forward will get a first run against the Welsh, and possibly New Zealand at Twickenham on August 25th in a bid to prove his fitness before the Boks take on Scotland in a vital Pool B opener in Marseille on September 10th.

With several leading players having already been ruled out of the World Cup through injury, he is taking a philosophical view.

"You always have that small doubt, but I can’t think about that," Kolisi told reporters on Friday.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, I have peace in my heart that I gave myself the best chance to be here.

"If it (fresh injury) happens, it happens. I am not walking in fear, I am walking in confidence because I feel good."

Kolisi has been chomping at the bit on the sidelines and says he will not hold anything back at the Principality Stadium.

"The coaches have said I must give everything I can for as long as I can until they take me off. Whether that is in the first half or at half-time, or afterwards, we will see how long I can last," he added.

"My role doesn’t change, I am going to play as hard as I can for as long as I can."

Despite his injury, Kolisi has been part of the squad for the entire year, even travelling with the team to New Zealand during the Rugby Championship.

He says they are well aware of their shortcomings ahead of the World Cup.

"I know where the team is and I believe our best is yet to come," he said.

"We have used 48 players in the last 10 games as the coaches gave everyone a chance, but now the World Cup squad has been selected, we can work on our combinations. We know where we can improve."

Mentions
Rugby UnionKolisi SiyaSouth AfricaWorld Cup
Related Articles
Springboks delighted to have captain Siya Kolisi back after knee injury
Captain Kolisi back from injury for Springboks in massive World Cup boost
Experience could be World Cup-winning asset for Springboks, says captain Kolisi
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland admit to nerves before Rugby World Cup warm-up against England
Alex Cuthbert the latest to withdraw from Wales squad to play South Africa
England coach Borthwick hits out at 'personal attacks' on Farrell after red card
Shannon Frizell joins injury list as All Blacks depart for Rugby World Cup
Ireland coach Andy Farrell defends son Owen after disciplinary 'circus'
Biggar and Williams withdrawn from Wales team to play South Africa
France coach Fabien Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance
England leave out Owen Farrell for Ireland warm-up test following red card controversy
Ireland bring Grand Slam winners back for England warm-up on Saturday
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bundesliga returns with Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |