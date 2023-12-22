Jovic spares AC Milan blushes with late goal in Salernitana draw

AC Milan missed the chance to close in on the Serie A (SA) top two after being held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom Salernitana. Despite Luka Jovic’s late equaliser, the result extends the Rossoneri’s winless away run in the league to four matches (D3, L1).

Having picked up only eight points from their opening 16 SA matches, Salernitana came into the contest sitting five points adrift of safety. The visit of third-placed Milan promised to be another stern test for Filippo Inzaghi’s men, however, it was the hosts who came close to an early opener when Boulaye Dia saw a close-range effort parried around the post by Mike Maignan.

That narrow escape spurred the Rossoneri into life, and the visitors were soon celebrating a breakthrough in the 17th minute, with Fikayo Tomori in the right place at the right time to head home from Rafael Leão’s cut-back in the six-yard box.

Despite that setback and Milan dominating possession, Salernitana continued to show plenty of attacking threat in the final third. Maignan had to be alert to prevent Ismael Bennacer from heading into his own net, while Candreva was unfortunate to see a powerful strike drift narrowly over the bar.

Undeterred by those missed opportunities, the hosts deservedly drew level three minutes before the break through centre-back Federico Fazio, who rose highest in the box to meet Candreva’s corner, directing a superb towering header beyond Maignan.

Milan emerged after the restart determined to regain control of proceedings, however, clear-cut chances came at a premium, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek seeing their best opportunity thwarted by Benoit Costil. The visitors were soon punished for their sub-par display when Candreva arrowed an effort through the arms of Maignan at his near post, giving Salernitana a shock lead in the 63rd minute.

Stefano Pioli’s side went in pursuit of a late response with time ticking into the final 20 minutes but Costil came to the hosts’ rescue, thwarting substitute Jović with a stunning double save. Not to be denied, the Serbian striker ultimately had the last laugh, tucking home from Olivier Giroud’s knock-down to salvage a point for Milan in the final minute of the 90’.

The result sees the visitors lose further ground on rivals Inter Milan and Juventus at the top of SA, with Pioli’s men desperately needing a positive response against Sassuolo next weekend. Salernitana meanwhile, remain four points adrift of safety, despite ending a run of three successive league defeats.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Benoit Costil (Salernitana)

Salernitana - AC Milan player ratings Flashscore

