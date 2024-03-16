Scotland and Romania to face USA in July rugby friendlies

Scotland and Romania will visit the United States for rugby matches in July as the Eagles test their talent and possible host venues for 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cup matches.

The Americans will face Romania on July 5th in Chicago and Scotland on July 12 at Washington, USA Rugby announced on Friday, in addition to an already-set August 31st meeting with Canada in Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to have a full slate of Eagles test matches on home soil," USA Rugby chief executive officer Bill Goren said. "With each city also a host candidate for the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cup, we're excited for these experiences to start a foundation of success in each market going forward."

World Rugby awarded the 2031 men's World Cup and 2033 women's World Cup to the United states in 2022.

The Eagles beat Romania 31-17 last year at Bucharest and in their most recent meeting upset Scotland 30-29 at Houston in 2018, the Americans' first modern-era victory over a top-level rugby squad.

"Home test matches are rare and special for the US national team," Eagles head coach Scott Lawrence said. "This is a chance for us to get started in our 2024 campaign and try combinations ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup."

The Eagles, who failed to qualify for last year's World Cup, will play Canada and Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup in August and September. Fiji, Tonga and Samoa are also in the field.