Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Cristiano Ronaldo is welcomed upon arrival at Imam Khomeini Airport
Cristiano Ronaldo is welcomed upon arrival at Imam Khomeini Airport
Reuters
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm reception in Iran on Monday, in the first visit of a Saudi team to Iran since 2016 ahead of the beginning of the group stage of the Asian Champions League.

Al Nassr face Iranian side Persepolis in Group E on Tuesday, while Qatari side Al-Duhail play Istiqlol Dushanbe of Tajikistan.

The streets were crowded with fans who raised welcome banners and pictures of Ronaldo upon the arrival of the Saudi Arabian team in Iran after the restoration of relations between the two countries.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that matches between Saudi and Iranian teams would be held on a home-and-away basis after the agreement of the two local federations.

Matches had been played on neutral territory since 2016 because strained diplomatic ties between the two countries meant Saudi nationals were not permitted to travel to Iran.

Supporters invaded the team's hotel, despite attempts by security personnel to prevent them.

The fans chanted Ronaldo's name, with children and women carrying pictures of the Portugal captain.

Al Nassr posted several photos of Ronaldo receiving a luxurious hand-made Iranian carpet from Persepolis supporters.

"Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo, welcome to Iran. A token of appreciation, an original hand-woven piece of art made by Iranian artists to commemorate your presence in Iran, on behalf of Persepolis's fans," the fans wrote.

Children wore Al Nassr and Portugal shirts bearing Ronaldo’s name and number, and some fans performed the famous celebration of the former Real Madrid player.

The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last January.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballRonaldo CristianoIranAl NassrPersepolisAFC Champions LeagueAl-Duhail
Related Articles
Saudi Pro League clubs to play in Iran after travel ban lifted
Spending spree ensures that Asian Champions League spotlight falls on Saudi clubs
EXCLUSIVE: Al Taawon's Medran talks Saudi football, Ronaldo & more
Show more
Football
New Spain coach Tome unveils women's team with World Cup winners despite boycott
Updated
Football Tracker: Wan-Bissaka out for three weeks, Monday's games underway
Updated
Spanish court throws out Luis Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit
Turkish football federation insist manager Kuntz has not been sacked despite reports
Defender Lucy Parker joins Lionesses squad for Nations League
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Guardiola optimistic about Man City retaining Champions League title
Updated
AC Milan happy to focus on Newcastle United after derby defeat, says Pioli
Manchester United's injured Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for 'several weeks'
Most Read
Trossard helps Arsenal overcome tough Everton challenge to continue unbeaten run
Football Tracker: Wan-Bissaka out for three weeks, Monday's games underway
Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings