Exclusive: Cusin on beating Ghana with the Comoros and coaching in the youngest country

Not many managers have had as varied and colourful a career as Stefano Cusin (55). The Italian tactician has led clubs and national teams across multiple continents and currently manages the national team of the Comoros. In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, he recalls the recent win over favourites Ghana, previously coaching in the youngest African country and working alongside Walter Zenga.

The Canadian-born Italian manager coached in Tuscan sides Arezzo and Montevarchi before starting his adventure in Africa. “I started my career in Cameroon. My conviction was that there’s a big potential in Africa, but they need more tactical skill. With my Italian tactical experience I was pretty sure it was a good challenge to start and try to build something. It was a very nice time,” he recalls.

Cameroon was the start of his 20-year journey. Cusin was also the technical director for the national teams in Congo and coached clubs in Libya and South Africa and the national teams of South Sudan and the Comoros, where he was appointed in October. “I think the football in Africa is more professional. There are better facilities, stadiums, organisations, it’s all better,” he looks at his two decades on the continent.

In recent years it seems the Italian coach has become a specialist in coaching the minnows and underdogs of African football. From 2021 to September 2023, he managed the national team of South Sudan - the most recent sovereign state not just in Africa but the entire world, gaining its independence in 2011.

“Since it’s such a young country, South Sudan doesn’t even have the stadiums yet. We had one pitch for training and were only allowed to play away games,” Cusin recalls. “90% of the players play in Africa, in South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, Kenya. It was a very nice experience, we won almost 50% of the games, as technical director I oversaw the U20 and U17 qualifying for the AFCON. So it was really great,” he remembers fondly.

“I had a very nice relationship with the president of the federation, with the players, it was something magic. We had some unforgettable games. We beat Congo in Brazzaville, we were 10 against 11 and still won 2-1 in extra time, that was a fantastic game that showed great spirit. We beat Kenya in Nairobi. For me, I can only say thank you to South Sudan for the chance they gave me, and for everything I important I learned from them about African national teams,” Cusin says.

From the youngest country to one of the smallest, Cusin made his way to the Comoros this October. With the national team of the state spread over multiple islands he’s off to a flying start and leads the World Cup qualifying group. “When I signed the contract, the target set by the federation was to be competitive and qualify the team for the AFCON in Morocco. Qualifying for the World Cup is something we prepare for in the future. We play one game at a time, it’s a long term project. But of course, when we’re still there after five, six, seven games, I’ll start to believe,” he says of the strong start.

“Of course, For the players, for the people of the country, it would be something unbelievable, everybody dreams to play in the World Cup. But the coach has to work, not dream. We are building the team, it’s important to work hard,” he adds.

The most noteworthy win of his recently started stint in the Comoros came in the World Cup qualifier on November 21st, when a lone goal from Hertha Berlin’s Myziane Maolida was enough to beat favourites Ghana. One of the keys to getting this historic result was convincing the players not to think of the tie as a battle of an underdog against a giant. “Before the game, I told the guys we must think as a big team. Even if at the moment we are not, we must think like that. We are at home, the stadium is full, we studied the opponent, trained for the situations that we can use to put them in trouble,” Cousin says. “We deserved to win. And when you win this kind of game, it gives you huge self confidence for the future.”

Motivation like that is a huge part of Stefano Cusin’s football. “My philosophy is that it’s possible to win any game,” he explains. “For me, mentality and tactical organisation are the most important aspects. To study the opponent, prepare everything before the game. Of course I like to play good football, but in the end, the result is important.”

Over the years, Cousin has also been a frequent collaborator of Walter Zenga. He first met with the Inter legend in training camp in Italy, thanks to a friendly match between his Botev Plovdiv from Bulgaria and Zenga’s Catania. “After the game, we had a long discussion. When I moved to Al Ittihad in Libya and won the league, he was the first one to call me and congratulate me. So when the chance came for him to manage Al-Nassr in Saudi, he called me and said he needs me there as a coach who had experience with Arab players,” Cusin recalls. “It was a great experience. Thank God I met him, because I really learned a lot.”

Al Nassr and Saudi football in general has taken some leaps forward since 2011, when Zenga and Cusin first came there. In the end, it was Al Nassr who opened the floodgates of big money moves to Saudi Arabia with the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo. “I’m not surprised that Saudi is now a big league. The best in Asia. Even back then when I was there, their stadiums were full and they were spending a lot of money. Of course not as much as now,” Cusin discusses his experience. “There is a lot of passion. It’s a big country, with big stadiums and lots of fans, and I think it’s the country in the Middle East that has the most potential. Even the level of local players is good. I think they can only grow.”

At the start of the year, the eyes of African football fans will be glued to the Africa Cup of Nations which begins on January 13th in the Ivory Coast. Though his Comoros have not qualified for this year’s edition, Cusin will be watching the tournament closely, scouting the opposition.

“For me, Morocco, Senegal and Egypt have something special,” the Italian expert says when asked who he would pick as favourites to win the trophy. “Morocco showed at the World Cup they have personality, tactical organisation and big players. Senegal won the last time and they have good players and coach. They have the experience needed to win. Same with Egypt. The Ivory Coast maybe aren’t as big of a team, but they play at home and that’s a big advantage with their fans and everything. I think one of these four is going to be champions.”