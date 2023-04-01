AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast into final as Sebastien Haller guides hosts past D.R. Congo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Ivory Coast into AFCON final as Sebastien Haller guides hosts past D.R. Congo
Ivory Coast into AFCON final as Sebastien Haller guides hosts past D.R. Congo
Haller's goal proved to be the difference
Haller's goal proved to be the difference
AFP
Sebastien Haller scored a memorable winner to send Ivory Coast through to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final at the expense of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the Elephants march on in their quest to become the first victorious host nation since 2006.

Hot and humid conditions in northern Abidjan meant players from both sides were already bathed in sweat by the time Cedric Bakambu poked into an empty net with fewer than nine minutes on the clock, but the DRC striker’s early opener was promptly chalked off upon closer inspection, as the ball had been kicked out of Yahia Fofana’s hands in the build-up.

Buoyed by home support, Ivory Coast began turning the screw towards the end of a finely-balanced first period. Wilfried Singo’s crossing from the right proved a persistent threat, and the Monaco man laid one on a plate for Haller, only for the forward to head wide from seven yards out as an exasperated Didier Drogba turned away horrified up in the stands.

Both sides battled away in humid conditions
Profimedia

Within two minutes, a well-worked move saw Max Gradel’s tempting lay-off latched onto by Franck Kessie, whose left-footed effort smacked the base of the post to leave the Elephants wondering whether they would come to rue their near-misses.

Half-time substitute Theo Bongonda almost made the hosts pay, announcing his introduction with a mazy run into the box and a shot which hit the side-netting, before Haller finally gave the sea of orange-shirted supporters what they came for.

The roar was deafening as Haller volleyed Gradel’s cross into the turf, causing it to loop over the helpless Lionel Mpasi between the sticks.

Haller celebrates his goal
Profimedia

Haller went close twice more before the final whistle, directing a near-post header onto the roof of the net and seeing an audacious lob drift narrowly wide as the Leopards’ tournament bid ended with a whimper.

With the DRC heading home, Nigeria now stand between Ivory Coast and their third AFCON title as rookie manager Emerse Faé, who was appointed midway through the competition, gears up for Sunday’s showpiece final with a fairytale triumph at stake.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Max Gradel (Ivory Coast)

Match stats
Flashscore

See a summary of the match here

Share this on Facebook

Mentions
FootballAfrican footballAfrica Cup of NationsIvory CoastD.R. Congo
Related Articles
Ivory Coast fancied to continue Cup of Nations revival against D.R. Congo
Ivory Coast determined to continue 'miraculous' run to AFCON final
South Africa face Nigeria while Ivory Coast still alive in AFCON semis
Show more
Football
Superb Athletic Bilbao down Atletico Madrid to gain advantage in Copa del Rey semi-final
Enzo Fernandez scores screamer as Chelsea cruise past Aston Villa in FA Cup
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves denies sexual assault before Barcelona court
Nigeria hold their nerve to edge past South Africa and reach first AFCON final since 2013
Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in thriller to reach second consecutive Asian Cup final
Updated
Derby Week: Success vs tradition and workers vs the elite in the Rotterdam derby
Brentford condemn 'vile' online racist abuse of Ivan Toney
Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande shown the door after AFCON elimination
Lionel Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show
Updated
Most Read
Lionel Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show
Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in thriller to reach second consecutive Asian Cup final
Nigeria hold their nerve to edge past South Africa and reach first AFCON final since 2013
Iran's main stars facing 'last dance' in Asian Cup semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings