AFCON 2023: Morocco coach Regragui handed two-match ban before Zambia match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Morocco coach Regragui handed two-match ban at Africa Cup of Nations
Morocco coach Regragui handed two-match ban at Africa Cup of Nations
Updated
Walid Regragui may be banned for Wednesday's match
Walid Regragui may be banned for Wednesday's match
Reuters
Morocco coach Walid Regragui (48) was suspended for two matches just hours before his side’s final group match at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football officials said.

Regragui, who led his country to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, had been involved in an on-field spat with Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba at the end of their Group F match in San Pedro on Sunday.

The incident led to scuffles between opposing players as well as staff on the pitch and alleged fighting in the tunnel at the stadium, but out of public view.

Morocco said they were appealing the decision, which came ahead of Morocco’s showdown against Zambia in San Pedro on Wednesday, which will bring the group phase of the tournament to a close.

CAF did not say what Regragui was charged with. A statement on Tuesday said only it was investigating the post-match incidents.

Regragui had gone to shake Mbemba’s hand at the end of the match but held onto it as he tried to remonstrate with the defender, who repeatedly tried to pull away before breaking loose.

That set off general mayhem at the end of the 1-1 draw.

“He insulted me and my assistant on the sidelines before the end of the match,” Regragui claimed when talking to reporters after Sunday’s match.

“And in the end, despite that, I went to shake his hand but also to ask him: ‘Why are you talking to me like that?’ Then he looked away like he didn’t want to shake my hand. I held his hand, you can see that in the images, and he started screaming in every direction.

"He claimed I had called him an idiot but I never said that. He should be a little honest with himself.”

Mbemba responded: “I'm not perfect but when I'm on the field, I respect everyone, and respect is reciprocal.”

The group standings going into the final round
Flashscore

Morocco’s football federation were quick to denounce the decision and appeal.

“Following the unfair decision taken by the Disciplinary Commission of the Confederation of African Football against the coach of the national team, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation decided to appeal this decision, which it considers to be wrong, especially since the facts have shown that Walid Regragui did not commit any behaviour contrary to sporting spirit,” it said.

The ban means Regragui will have to sit out the Group F game against Zambia and Morocco’s last-16 match.

His assistant Rachid Ben Mahmoud, a former international, replaces Regragui on the touchline.

Share this story on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsMoroccoAfrican football
Related Articles
Silas silences Morocco as D.R. Congo grab late equaliser to keep hopes alive
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Morocco start AFCON campaign with convincing victory over 10-man Tanzania
Show more
Football
Stuttering Bayern Munich back on track with narrow win over 10-man Union Berlin
Mexico's all-time top scorer Chicharito returns to boyhood club Chivas
Transfer News LIVE: Rudiger linked with Liverpool move, Chicharito returns home
Updated
Former Peru boss Ricardo Gareca to take over as new coach of Chile
Tunisia coach Kadri resigns after surprise Africa Cup of Nations exit
Updated
World Cup winner Lionel Scaloni says he will remain Argentina's head coach
Chris Hughton's departure symptomatic of deeper issues in Ghanaian football
Tunisia crash out of AFCON and South Africa advance following bore draw
Goalless draw sees both Namibia and Mali through to AFCON's knockout stages
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rudiger linked with Liverpool move, Chicharito returns home
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Hajduk Split: One-euro salaries, Perisic and a first title since 2005?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings