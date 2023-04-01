AFCON 2023: Silas silences Morocco as D.R. Congo grab late equaliser to keep hopes alive

Silas (L) fights for the ball with Morocco defenders Nayef Aguerd (C) and Romain Saiss
Silas (L) fights for the ball with Morocco defenders Nayef Aguerd (C) and Romain Saiss
AFP
One of the pre-tournament favourites Morocco laboured to a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), missing out on the chance to win Group F in the process.

If the Leopards weren’t aware of the threat that Morocco possessed, they were handed a swift reminder as inside two minutes, Achraf Hakimi’s cross was powerfully met by the head of Youssef En-Nesyri, forcing Lionel Mpasi-Nzau into an early save.

A four-minute delay while the officials resolved a communications problem looked to have handed D.R. Congo the chance to regroup, but from the resulting Hakim Ziyech corner, Hakimi was left unmarked and powered home a cultured volley to break the deadlock.

Achraf Hakimi scored the opening goal
AFP

In the searing heat, Morocco were firing on all cylinders in the early going, with the Hakimi-Ziyech combination down the right proving particularly potent. The former Chelsea winger was next to go close, cutting inside before firing a low effort that was comfortably saved.

The Atlas Lions were almost made to pay for their wastefulness, as a moment of madness from Selim Amallah saw the Moroccans concede a penalty for handball. There were nearly 10 minutes between the incident and the taking of the spot-kick as an injury was treated, and perhaps that showed as Cedric Bakambu missed from 12 yards, striking the post on its way out.

Walid Regragui’s men looked off the pace after the restart and were lucky not to be pegged back when Dylan Batubinsika fired wide from close range.

Their lacklustre showing would eventually cost them the lead as the game progressed to the final quarter-hour, as Meschack Elia’s low cross was turned home by Silas.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Morocco were on the ropes and had goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to thank for being on level terms after his fingertip save denied Fiston Mayele. Perhaps the extreme temperatures were taking their toll, but the Atlas Lions were lucky to emerge with a share of the spoils by the end, although their fate remains in their own hands ahead of their matchday three clash with Zambia.

DR Congo are still in contention for the knockouts, and having progressed from the groups on each of their last three appearances at the finals, they’ve every reason to be confident after an impressive display against the best-ranked team in Africa.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)

See all the match stats here.

