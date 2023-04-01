AFCON 2023: Two quick-fire second-half goals help Mali past South Africa in Group E

Mali are now unbeaten in 13 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening games after a hard-fought 2-0 win over South Africa at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

There was a frenetic start to this Group E opener as Amadou Haidara went for the spectacular in a bid to put Mali in front, ultimately seeing his looping volley saved by South Africa shot-stopper Ronwen Williams.

Bafana Bafana had some joy down the left flank through Thapelo Maseko and earned a penalty from the Supersport United man’s cross when Sikou Niakate appeared to elbow Evidence Makgopa in the box.

However, Percy Tau then stepped up and sent a truly abysmal spot-kick, which would not have looked out of place in a Springboks match, into orbit.

He looked on in sheer belief but quickly had a chance for redemption. The Al Ahly man superbly picked out by Sphephelo Sithole, but fired his resulting effort straight at Diarra.

Mali were almost gifted an opener seconds before half time following a horrible mix-up between Siyanda Xulu and Williams, but Lassine Sinayoko could not take advantage.

Key match stats Flashscore

Eric Chelle’s side then squandered another golden opportunity to break the deadlock after the restart, with Haidara blazing his close-range attempt over the bar following some good link-up play involving Falaye Sacko and Sekou Koita.

The Eagles finally had lift-off on the hour mark, though, when Koita’s free-kick hit the underside of the bar and skipper Hamari Traore reacted quickest to prod the ball home.

A second followed six minutes later courtesy of Sinayoko, who outmuscled Xulu and dispatched a clinical finish past Williams from Kamory Doumbia’s perfectly weighted through ball.

South Africa pressed forward in their attempts to engineer a way back into the contest but lacked the quality to truly trouble Diarra as they drew a blank in Korhogo. Meanwhile, this was a morale-boosting victory for a Mali side who will be aiming to end their unwanted record of playing the most AFCON matches (55) without winning the tournament.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kamory Doumbia (Mali)

