Spurs ace Son Heung-min back on road to World Cup after turbulent Asian Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Spurs ace Son Heung-min back on road to World Cup after turbulent Asian Cup
Spurs ace Son Heung-min back on road to World Cup after turbulent Asian Cup
South Korea's Heung-min Son
South Korea's Heung-min Son
AFP
Son Heung-min (31) and South Korea must move on from their turbulent Asian Cup when they return to World Cup qualifying on Thursday, while Japan face North Korea in a double-header that sees them travel to Pyongyang.

Asian football is back on the road to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, a month after Qatar retained the continental crown on home soil with a 3-1 victory over Jordan.

Much has happened since South Korea were dumped out 2-0 by unfancied Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, including the sacking of coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

It emerged that skipper Son and Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in had been involved in a fracas on the eve of the match, leaving the Tottenham attacker with a dislocated finger.

Legendary German striker Klinsmann was dismissed after having promised to take South Korea to their first Asian title in 64 years. He was replaced on an interim basis by Hwang Sun-hong.

Son and Lee have since made up, and Hwang included the duo in his squad for the home game with Thailand on Thursday and the return fixture five days later.

"Lee Kang-in wanted an opportunity to apologise to fans and his team-mates from the bottom of his heart, and Son Heung-min said we should all embrace Kang-in and move forward," Hwang, South Korea's under-23 coach, said.

"Based on my experience as a national team player, I think issues like this can end up making the team even tighter," he added.

South Korea's latest form
Flashscore

Before Klinsmann's departure, South Korea thrashed Singapore 5-0 and won 3-0 in China to top Group C and will be fully expected to collect six more points against Thailand.

Japan are also eager to move on from the Asian Cup, where they went out 2-1 to Iran in the quarter-finals and never justified their tag as pre-tournament favourites.

Hajime Moriyasu remained coach despite the disappointment and Japan face two matches against North Korea, travelling into the unknown on March 26 when they play at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang.

Moriyasu will have to make do without Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who looks set to miss the rest of the Premier League season with a back injury.

Winger Junya Ito has been left out of the squad after an allegation of sexual assault. He denies the claim and is suing for 200 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages.

Japan have a perfect six points from two games with 10 goals scored and none conceded.

Japan's latest form
Flashscore

Qatar skipper bows out

China's Asian Cup was also a letdown, bundled out in the group stage with two points and no goals.

The Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic took over from Aleksandar Jankovic and China travel to Singapore for his first game in charge.

Of the Asian Cup finalists, Qatar will be expected to make it four wins from four in Group A when they play Kuwait home and away.

They will do it without Hassan Al-Haydos, who captained them to a second Asian Cup crown in a row last month but retired at the weekend from international duty aged 33.

He made a record 183 appearances for his country, scoring 41 goals.

While Qatar are on course for the next round of World Cup qualifying, Asian Cup runners-up Jordan sit third behind Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan in Group G on one point from two matches.

With only the top two progressing, Jordan need to pick up six points in back-to-back games against basement side Pakistan.

Mentions
FootballAsian CupSon Heung-MinLee Kang-InKlinsmann JurgenMitoma KaoruIto JunyaSouth KoreaJapan
Related Articles
Jurgen Klinsmann's fate as coach in balance as South Korean FA meets
Son asks South Korea fans to forgive Lee as both apologise for Asian Cup bust-up
'Angry' Jurgen Klinsmann vows not to quit after South Korea's Asian Cup exit
Show more
Football
Germany to play Ukraine and Greece in last friendlies before Euro 2024
Deschamps believes Kylian Mbappe's reduced playing time with PSG may benefit France
Lionel Messi fans to get 50% ticket refund for Hong Kong fiasco
British government planning to introduce independent football regulator
F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French third-tier football club
Real Madrid slam referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr
Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
Lionel Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with hamstring injury
Injured Antoine Griezmann's record run over as he pulls out of France friendlies
Most Read
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Carlos Alcaraz admits he faced 'difficult months' before Indian Wells triumph
Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings