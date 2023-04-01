Bayer Leverkusen continue relentless form after cruising to win over Werder Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate goal
Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate goal
AFP
Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten start to the season continued as Xabi Alonso’s men returned to the Bundesliga summit by beating Werder Bremen - a 13th consecutive victory in all competitions for Die Werkself.

Alonso’s dominant team have, with the exception of Bayern Munich, swept aside every opponent in their path so far this term, and there were worrying signs for Bremen early.

Victor Boniface had the ball in the net inside seven minutes, but much to the relief of the home crowd, his effort was ruled out for offside. 

The visitors wouldn’t be denied much longer though, breaking the deadlock just within 120 seconds of that strike being chalked off.

Jonas Hofmann’s teasing cross was inadvertently steered into his own net by Olivier Deman, completely wrongfooting his goalkeeper as Leverkusen hit the front.

The dominance of both possession and territory failed to yield many chances for Die Werkself for large periods of the first half. Their potency in front of goal can never be questioned though, and on the stroke of half time, they doubled their advantage.

Piero Hincapie’s pull-back was smartly dummied by Boniface, and the arriving Jeremie Frimponmg rifled home his side’s second of the afternoon.

A monumental task now lay ahead of Ole Werner’s men if they were to salvage anything from this clash, but Werder looked to have reduced the arrears on the hour mark through Marvin Ducksch, but his strike was ruled out for an incredibly tight offside.

That marginal decision against them appeared to drive the wind out of the hosts, who struggled to break through Leverkusen’s defence as the game entered the closing stages.

The contest was ended when Alejandro Grimaldo, the top-scoring defender in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues, rifled home the third when he looked set to cross, catching the Bremen backline completely off-guard. 

Alonso’s irrepressible team continued their march towards a first title, but such has been the excellence of Bayern Munich, Leverkusen sit just two points clear of the reigning champions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

See all the match stats here.

Other results in the Bundesliga:

Dortmund Borussia 4 Monchengladbach 2

Wolfsburg 2 RB Leipzig 1

Freiburg 1 Darmstadt 1

Union Berlin 1 Augsburg 1

Bundesliga results
