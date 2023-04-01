Bayern Munich have deal with Harry Kane but Tottenham Hotspur reject bid

Kane seems to be ready to move to Germany
AFP
Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with England captain Harry Kane (29), German daily Bild reported Wednesday, but an initial 70-million-euro (£60-million) bid was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur.

The German champions are said to be intent on securing the signing of England's record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Kane's camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

Bayern submitted an offer of 70 million euros plus add-ons for Kane, according to Bild, while Spurs are demanding at least 100 million euros to part with their talismanic striker.

Other top European clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester United are also said to covet Kane, who could look to move away from Tottenham in pursuit of silverware.

Kane thought he had sealed a £127 million move to Manchester City prior to the 2021/22 campaign only for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to turn it down - despite the striker claiming they had a gentleman's agreement permitting him to move on.

However, with Kane turning 30 in July he sees time running out on his career to finally lift a trophy.

Bayern are after a top-class striker to fill the hole left by Robert Lewandowski, who joined Spanish champions Barcelona in 2022.

The German club claimed their eleventh Bundesliga title in a row last season but limped over the line at the end of a disappointing campaign.

Early exits from the Champions League and the domestic cup fell short of the goals the team set themselves, with senior club execs Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn being told to move on at the end of the season.

Kane, who scored 30 goals for Spurs in the Premier League last season, is out of contract in 2024 and could be available on a free transfer thereafter.

Resolving Kane's future is at the top of the agenda for Levy and new manager Ange Postecoglou, according to Bild.

Transfer News LIVE: Bayern test Spurs with improved Kane bid, Arsenal alone in Rice race?
Updated
Bayern Munich let sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways lapse following fan backlash
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
Australia and New Zealand consider joint bid for 2029 Club World Cup
USA veteran Alex Morgan sees progress in FIFA's 'life-changing' World Cup prize plan
Arsenal lodge improved third bid for West Ham's Declan Rice worth up to £105m
World Cup presents 'paradigm shift' in women's game, says Megan Rapinoe
Marta named in Brazil's squad for a sixth World Cup
Spain and Ukraine through after four-goal draw as co-hosts Romania bow out
England defender Millie Bright says injury a blessing in disguise ahead of World Cup
