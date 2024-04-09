Bayern Munich's Eric Dier says he should still be in England squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich's Eric Dier says he should still be in England squad
Bayern Munich's Eric Dier says he should still be in England squad
Eric Dier moved to Bayern Munich in January
Eric Dier moved to Bayern Munich in January
Reuters
Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier (30) says he is playing the best football of his career and should still be part of England manager Gareth Southgate's plans.

Dier, whose 10-year stay at Tottenham Hotspur came to an end in January when he moved to the Bundesliga giants, has not appeared for England since coming on as a substitute in the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal in 2022.

"Obviously, I want to be a part of the England set-up and I believe that I should be a part of it, that I'm that level of a player," Dier told Sky Bet's The Overlap podcast.

"I haven't spoken at all to Gareth Southgate, but you try and play as well as possible for your club and then the decision is out of your hands."

Dier made his England debut in 2015 and has earned 49 caps, 37 of them as part of the starting line-up.

He has made 10 appearances for Bayern Munich, where he plays alongside former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane, and will be in the squad for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal later on Tuesday.

Dier's recent numbers
Flashscore

"Since the World Cup, I wouldn't say that I've had any dip in form, I'm playing the best football of my career since (Antonio) Conte came (to Tottenham) and I've carried it on since.

"I've been here (at Bayern Munich), and I think I've shown that. People think that I'm 37 or something, but I'm 30 years old and am nowhere near the end of my prime and imagine that this will be my prime.

"When I look around the players I've played with in my career, like (Mousa) Dembele, (Jan) Vertonghen, (Toby) Alderweireld, (Hugo) Lloris - all these guys, they were 31, 32 and were playing their best football at Tottenham."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaDier EricBayern MunichTottenhamEnglandChampions League
Related Articles
Eric Dier set for permanent Bayern Munich transfer as option triggered
Bayern forward Harry Kane to return to Spurs in pre-season friendly
England captain Kane to miss Brazil clash due to ankle injury
Show more
Football
Manchester United's John Murtough to step down as director of football
Updated
Simeone wants Atletico to prove they deserve to be among Europe's best
Rubiales to testify on April 29th over Spain football graft scandal
Race for the Scudetto: Mancini inspires Roma in derby as Cagliari stun Atalanta
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Smith adamant Arsenal can't be bullied by Bayern in Champions League tie
France, Spain and UK tighten security for Champions League games amid Islamic State threats
Sporting's Amorim reportedly reaches 'verbal agreement' to become next Liverpool manager
Team of the Week: Feyenoord's attackers lead the way as trio shine in Saudi Arabia
Thriving Phil Foden enjoying best season of his Manchester City career
Most Read
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Jude Bellingham could help Real Madrid turn tables on champions Man City
New Cameroon coach Marc Brys signs contract but federation skips ceremony
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City can't expect to dominate Real Madrid again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings