Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic slams VAR after draw against Leverkusen

Terzic applauds the Dortmund fans
Terzic applauds the Dortmund fans
AFP
Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic slammed VAR decisions against his side after Sunday's 1-1 draw away at league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, saying "it happens to us a lot."

Dortmund took an early lead through Julian Ryerson's goal after five minutes and could have had a penalty with just over 15 minutes remaining, when Karim Adeyemi went down in the box after contact with Leverkusen defenders Edmond Tapsoba and Exequiel Palacios.

The contact was waved away by the on-field referee and was seemingly not reviewed by VAR, with Leverkusen scoring the equaliser six minutes later through Victor Boniface.

Terzic said after the match he was "especially pissed off by the penalty situation with Karim", saying "it really upsets me, because it's not fair."

"It happens to us a lot - and especially to Karim."

Terzic said Tapsoba "clearly connects with Karim's shin... I don't agree and it's difficult to understand."

Terzic visited the referee's cabin after the match to discuss the incident, but said he was "not at all in agreement with the way it was explained to me."

"We were clearly disadvantaged."

The coach compared the decision with one from the 2022/23 season, where Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum, where Adeyemi was brought down in the box but no penalty was given.

Dortmund would eventually lose the title last season to Bayern Munich on goal difference.

"Look back to the Bochum game where it was also Karim Adeyemi - so when something comes up again like that, we're very unsatisfied... we're frustrated today."

Dortmund end the weekend in fifth place, ten points behind leaders Leverkusen and one spot outside the Champions League placings.

