Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho doubtful for Heidenheim clash

Jadon Sancho is looking to rediscover his best form at Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (23) is doubtful for Friday's Bundesliga match at Heidenheim after missing team training for the past days with an adductor muscle problem, coach Edin Terzic (41) said on Wednesday.

The England international joined Dortmund on loan from Manchester United earlier this month after being sidelined following a row with United boss Erik ten Hag.

He had left Dortmund after four years for Old Trafford in August 2021 but failed to hold down a regular spot and had made just three appearances this season before his move back to Germany.

"Jadon Sancho could not train with the team in the past two days because of some adductor muscle problems," Terzic told a press conference.

"It is not surprising really given his long break. We will not be taking any big risk and we will see before taking the decision whether to include him for the trip to Heidenheim."

Sancho has made an instant impact, delivering an assist on his debut, and helping his team to three consecutive wins since the restart of the season earlier in January.

Julian Brandt, Marco Reus and keeper Gregor Kobel are also doubtful, Terzic said.

"They are all improving and we will see the developments until Friday."

Dortmund's winning run in 2024 has lifted them to fourth place in the Bundesliga on 36 points, one behind VfB Stuttgart in third.

They also face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last 16 next month.