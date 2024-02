Puma will be RB Leipzig's official outfitter from next season, CEO says

Sportswear company Puma will be the official outfitter for German soccer club RB Leipzig from next season, CEO Arne Freundt (44) said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Puma, which will replace Nike as the club's official supplier, currently has contracts with Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Heidenheim soccer clubs in the Bundesliga.