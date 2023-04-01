Union Berlin coach Bjelica banned for three games after shoving Bayern's Sane

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Union Berlin coach Bjelica banned for three games after shoving Bayern's Sane
Union Berlin coach Bjelica banned for three games after shoving Bayern's Sane
Bjelica pushes Sane
Bjelica pushes Sane
Reuters
Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica was banned for three matches and fined 25,000 euros ($27,075) on Thursday after he shoved Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

The Croatian coach was sent off after 74 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 Bundesliga loss to Bayern after shoving Sane.

The player had gone to get the ball from Bjelica near the Union bench for a throw-in. He pushed the ball out of the coach's hands and Bjelica then put his hands on the Germany international's face twice, pushing him away.

"Nenad Bjelica was banned for the next three league matches and fined 25,000 euros for unsporting behaviour," the DFB said in a statement.

Bjelica, who took over in November, will now miss his team's Bundesliga matches against Darmstadt 98, RB Leipzig and Mainz 05.

Union, who last year finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League, are currently in 15th place on 14 points, three above the relegation play-off spot.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBjelica NenadSane LeroyUnion BerlinBayern Munich
Related Articles
Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen count on brilliant Grimaldo to extend winning run
Stuttering Bayern Munich back on track with narrow win over 10-man Union Berlin
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin postponed due to heavy snowfall
Show more
Football
South Korea stumble through to Asian Cup last 16 as Bahrain top group, Oman out
Updated
Paris St-Germain sign Brazilian teen Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Updated
Maddison ready to return from injury for Tottenham's clash with Manchester City
Son says criticism of South Korea teammates has gone too far in plea to media
Manchester City's Haaland to miss FA Cup clash with Spurs but close to return
Pochettino desperate for titles but not new players as Chelsea's fortunes turn
Title-chasing Inter playing catch-up for a change when they face Fiorentina
Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko elected president of the nation's FA
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings