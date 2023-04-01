Wasteful Bayern Munich stunned by Werder Bremen as title hopes take a blow

Werder Bremen won for the first time in 34 attempts against Bayern Munich, leaving the reigning Bundesliga champions seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the title race.

The hosts had it far from their own way in the first half, as Werder were dangerous on the counter. Ex-Bayern man Mitchell Weiser saw his deflected shot brilliantly saved by Manuel Neuer, before Justin Njinmah slotted cooly past the veteran shot-stopper after beating Bayern’s high line, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on Jamal Musiala in the build-up.

Leroy Sane and Dayot Upamecano both had efforts saved by Michael Zetterer from close range, but the reigning champions were far from their best.

Just before the hour-mark, Werder scored the opener that they threatened in the first half. It was no surprise that it came from Weiser, who was the visitors’ standout performer, as he unleashed a rocket with his weaker left foot into the roof of the net after beating Alphonso Davies out wide.

Werder Bremen celebrate their goal AFP

Bayern had scored in their previous 65 home league games, and Werder had not kept an away clean sheet since February, so this was shaping up to be a real shock.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was largely kept quiet all match but had the chance to rescue a point when he headed wide at the back post from an acute angle. Sane also saw a powerful strike parried away by Zetterer, while the goalkeeper expertly denied Mathys Tel by tipping the substitute’s effort onto the post late on.

That was as good as Bayern had to give, leaving them on the receiving end of a first league defeat of the season. They’re seven points behind Leverkusen with just one game in hand now, while Werder’s famous victory sees them break an 11-match winless away league streak, and lifts them up to 12th in the table.

Key match stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mitchell Weiser (Werder Bremen)

