Wolfsburg sack coach Niko Kovac after third straight Bundesliga loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Wolfsburg sack coach Niko Kovac after third straight Bundesliga loss
Wolfsburg sack coach Niko Kovac after third straight Bundesliga loss
Wolfsburg sack coach Niko Kovac after third straight Bundeslig loss
Wolfsburg sack coach Niko Kovac after third straight Bundeslig loss
AFP
VfL Wolfsburg fired coach Niko Kovac (52) on Sunday, a day after a 3-1 home loss to Augsburg made it three league defeats in a row, sending the Wolves down to 14th in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg's last league win dates back to December 16th, and the team have now gone 11 consecutive Bundesliga matches without a victory.

"In our internal review of the defeat against Augsburg and the overall situation, we came to the decision to end our collaboration," said Wolfsburg managing director Marcel Schafer.

"We regret this development but regard it as necessary to give the team a new impulse, in order to stabilise the situation."

Kovac, a former Croatia international who also coached Bayern Munich in 2018/19, took over at Wolfsburg ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and led them to an eighth-place finish in his first season in charge.

This season, however, has been anything but successful with the team currently on 25 points, six above the relegation playoff spot.

"Of course, I as head coach am particularly disappointed that we haven’t managed to turn things around, despite some promising signs," Kovac said.

"We wish the team, the whole club and its fans all the best for the rest of this season and beyond."

Wolfsburg in the standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballBundesligaKovac NikoWolfsburg
Related Articles
Hack the Weekend: Wolfsburg and Sevilla face opponents who will cause them problems
Bayer Leverkusen continue irresistible form against Wolfsburg to take step closer to title
Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Antony scores late goal to send Man Utd and Liverpool into extra time
Updated
Bayer Leverkusen continue Bundesliga title charge despite late Freiburg fight
West Ham held to draw with Aston Villa after late VAR controversy prevents Hammers winner
In-form AC Milan make it five wins on the bounce with victory over Verona
Bayern striker Kane travels to England camp for treatment on injured ankle
Palmer stars as Chelsea survive Leicester scare to book place in FA Cup semi-finals
Juventus continue poor form with bore draw against Genoa in Serie A
Bayern Munich chief says Harry Kane 'will take no risks' with ankle injury
Chiamaka Nnadozie saves sixth penalty for Paris FC as they thrash Guingamp
Most Read
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
Football Tracker: Antony scores late goal to send Man Utd and Liverpool into extra time
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'
Nigeria enjoying strong showing at the ongoing African Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings