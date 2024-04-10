Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry sidelined with hamstring strain

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry sidelined with hamstring strain
Gnabry picked up the injury during the Champions League fixture against Arsenal on Tuesday night
Gnabry picked up the injury during the Champions League fixture against Arsenal on Tuesday night
Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry (28) is a doubt for next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal with a strained hamstring, the club announced on Wednesday.

Gnabry, who scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-2 draw in London, "suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring" during the match, the club said in a statement.

"Bayern must do without (him) for the time being," added the German club.

Gnabry returned for Bayern in March, having missed several games through varying injuries this season, including a hip complaint, a fractured arm and a different muscle tear.

The former Arsenal forward returned in form however, scoring in four of five games since coming back. On Tuesday, he blasted in a Leon Goretzka pass to level the scores at 1-1 at the Emirates after 18 minutes.

The six-time Champions League winners need to beat Arsenal in Munich next Wednesday to qualify for the semi-finals.

FootballChampions LeagueGnabry SergeBayern Munich
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters due to forearm injury

