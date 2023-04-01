Bayern's Serge Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury picked up in Frankfurt thrashing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Bayern's Serge Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury picked up in Frankfurt thrashing
Bayern's Serge Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury picked up in Frankfurt thrashing
Gnabry will miss Bayern's upcoming matches
Gnabry will miss Bayern's upcoming matches
Reuters
Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry's (28) season has been derailed by yet another injury setback, with the Bundesliga champions saying on Sunday that he picked up a tendon injury in a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Saturday's match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later.

"Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area during the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt on Saturday," Bayern said in a statement.

"Gnabry, who had to come off after just five minutes in Frankfurt after coming on as a second-half substitute, will therefore miss the upcoming games."

Bayern, second in the league standings, next travel to face Manchester United in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, before hosting VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueGnabry SergeBayern MunichBundesliga
Related Articles
Bayern Munich lose ground in title race as they are thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt
Tuchel used Bayern Munich's match-free week to work on intensity and aggression
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Show more
Football
Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen come back to draw against Stuttgart
Manchester City come from behind against Luton to claim all three points
In-form Everton dismiss Chelsea at Goodison to strengthen position
Football Tracker: Five-star Fulham and Everton win big, Bayer Leverkusen drop points
Updated
Atletico Madrid battle past resilient Almeria to preserve home record
Haaland blow for Man City as he misses Luton clash with foot injury
Alisson praises Liverpool's 'passion and intensity' after win over Crystal Palace
Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 to win the MLS Cup for the third time
Kolo Muani gets Paris St-Germain over the line against Nantes in Ligue 1
Most Read
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Squad not good enough, says United's Ten Hag after Bournemouth drubbing
'King' James and Lakers battle Haliburton's Pacers for first NBA Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings