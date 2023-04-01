EXCLUSIVE: Marco Materazzi on Zidane, Italy and Inter's hopes this season

The former world champion defender Marco Materazzi (50) spoke in full to Flashscore about Inter's chances of reaching a second consecutive Champions League final and their chances of winning the championship.

He also touched on the Italian national team and the 2006 final that saw him among the main protagonists with a goal in the 1-1 draw and Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt.

Materazzi is one of the few players who can boast a 'complete' trophy cabinet. From the Champions League to the World Cup, via the Club World Cup.

An insurmountable wall at Inter for 10 years, from 2001 to 2011, with the Nerazzurri he was the architect of that historic hat-trick that made Jose Mourinho a monument of the 'Biscione'.

Seventeen trophies, including an Indian Super League won in 2015, and a goal in the World Cup final against France in 2006, were not enough, however, to blur a memory that has haunted him for almost 20 years - the face-to-face with Zinedine Zidane during the second extra time of the World Cup final, culminating in the Frenchman's headbutt to the Italian defender's chest.

A clash between the two that has not been reconciled since: "I have never had the chance to talk to him to clarify," says the former defender.

"But there is no problem. I can only congratulate him for what he did as a player but also as a coach," he added.

"If you still think after almost 20 years that you won a match because of an episode, it's hardly credible," he says, almost as if a little annoyed.

"We won because we held out until the 120th minute, we did well on penalties.

"That's how I like to remember it. That was a great team and a great group."

Of that victorious team in 2006, many players have gone on to a coaching career, but not Materazzi who, despite having a UEFA Pro Licence, has never entered the circle of world coaches.

"I had the opportunity to work in India and there, even then, the coach was a sort of manager.

"In Italy the management is different and maybe that's also why I took a bit of a back seat. Moreover, the opportunity never came."

Of the 2006 group, Fabio Grosso and Gennaro Gattuso are the former Inter centre-back's favourite coaches. They are now both managing a French team, Lyon and Marseille respectively.

"Fabio and Rino are my favourites. Gattuso, unlike what people may think, considering the type of player he has been, makes his teams play football.

"It's obvious what Rino can give. He really tries to play football."

The former Inter defender has been helping Serie A for a few years now to promote the Italian league abroad. He travels constantly from the United States to Asia as a Brand Ambassador of the league and a historical icon of Inter.

Inter and the Champions League

In the next few hours, the Nerazzurri will be called to another important engagement, perhaps even decisive for the fate of the Champions League group.

Simone Inzaghi's team - after an away draw against Real Sociedad - will face Benfica at home. A delicate step for the Nerazzurri on their way to a second consecutive final after the one they lost last year against Manchester City.

"Last year," Materazzi continued, "Inter showed they deserved the Champions League. They could have even won it.

"The positive thing is that I think Inter came out of that match stronger. I think the team has acquired the strength of those who know they can win with anyone, and I think the start of the championship has shown that."

The level of the Champions League, however, has risen even higher this year. The road to Wembley will be even more complicated: "The level in the Champions League has improved a lot, and it will be difficult with all the teams.

"Inter must not make the mistake of thinking that the round is easy. Anything can happen in Europe.

"In the past, there have been teams who have won the Champions League by scoring eight points in the group and then reached the final with confidence. Every game must be taken seriously, as they are doing. Lautaro and his teammates know it won't be easy, but they also know they are strong."

Scudetto within reach

Meanwhile, in the league, Inzaghi's team is doing its job. Only one setback against Sassuolo and then all victories, the last one with four goals from Lautaro Martinez against Salernitana.

A start to the season that has baptised the Nerazzurri as the favourites for the Serie A title, even if Materazzi warns: "The favourite is always the team that wins the Scudetto because it acquires the mentality, it acquires the strength."

But then he adds: "Inter were still very strong even two years ago and deserved the Scudetto. Last year, it had a different path, perhaps also because of the different preparation conditioned by the World Cup played in the middle of the season."

Spalletti is the right man in the right place

Finally, a word on the new national team under Luciano Spalletti, Roberto Mancini's replacement. After the surprise blow of the resignation and his signing for the Saudi Arabia national side, a fuss was raised over his choice. It was a decision that did not please the fans and made more than one insider frown.

Luciano Spalletti Profimedia

But Materazzi, who knows Mancini very well having been coached by him at Inter, shoots straight: "I cannot judge his choice because only he knows what he felt at that moment to be able to accept such an offer and leave the Azzurri national team.

"On the other hand, I think Spalletti is the right man for Italy. He strongly wanted the national team and this is a beautiful thing," Materazzi concludes.

Now the hope for the Azzurri fans is to return to experience emotions, now long gone, like those generated by Materazzi in 2006.