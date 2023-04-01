Real Madrid aim to end Champions League group stage on a high as Kepa starts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Real Madrid aim to end Champions League group stage on a high as Kepa starts
Real Madrid aim to end Champions League group stage on a high as Kepa starts
Kepa is set to start for Madrid
Kepa is set to start for Madrid
Reuters
Real Madrid are determined to finish on a high when they visit Union Berlin in their final Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said, despite having already secured top spot with one round of games remaining.

Two late goals by 19-year-old Nico Paz and Joselu gave Real a 4-2 home win against Napoli on November 29th as the 14-time European champions maintained their 100% record with 15 points from five games, eight points ahead of the Italian champions.

"The goal is achieved, we have done well so far. But we want to finish well, showing a good image," Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday.

"As we always say, it's a special competition, we have to respect it. Our professionalism is (also) at stake. We have to play a good game."

Union will take on Real under new coach Nenad Bjelica, who was appointed last month to replace the sacked Urs Fischer following their nine-game losing run in the Bundesliga.

They are bottom with two points, two points behind Braga, but can finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round playoffs if they beat Real and Napoli defeat the Portuguese.

"(Bjelica) has changed the system, the game strategy, he is going to play more offensive than at the Bernabeu," Ancelotti said. "Every coach has his ideas. In football there are no secrets, it will be an entertaining and even match."

Ancelotti wants to end their CL group campaign on a high
Reuters

Real goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will return to Real's starting lineup with Andriy Lunin having taken over as Ancelotti's first choice - in LaLiga and the Champions League - from their 3-0 home win against Braga in early November.

"Kepa will play, fair or unfair," Ancelotti said when asked about the competition between the two keepers.

"I don't know if it's unfair to leave someone on the bench, it would be unfair every game. Someone has to stay on. The good thing is that Lunin has had the opportunity that he didn't have in the past to show his characteristics, we are very happy.

"He did well. Kepa didn't have to show it, he has a track record. Lunin's last period has been good, but you have to bear in mind that Kepa has always done well."

The Italian also praised 24-year-old attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz, who was on loan at AC Milan in 2020-2023 and has scored twice in LaLiga this season.

"The time spent in Milan did him a lot of good, defensively he has worked a lot and he has returned in an optimal tactical condition," said Ancelotti.

"He always positions himself well without the ball. It's rare to see this in a striker of his quality. It's usually more difficult for players like him to position themselves without the ball."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueReal MadridArrizabalaga KepaUnion Berlin
Related Articles
No excuses from Ancelotti, as injury-hit Real Madrid face Napoli in Champions League
Jude Bellingham 'top' but Luka Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica
Real Madrid late show puts pressure on Napoli as Braga remain in the hunt
Show more
Football
Turkish club president punches referee in the face after Super Lig game
Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen crowned African Footballer of the Year
Victor Osimhen: The stunning performance that made the Nigeria star king of African football
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard says teammates 'must ignore the refereeing'
Sevilla appeal French ban on fans travelling for Lens Champions League game
Erik ten Hag defiant as Champions League exit looms for Manchester United
UEFA fines Bayern Munich and threatens fans with European suspension
Bayern must make amends against Man United, warns Freund
Most Read
Granada match against Athletic Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies
Granada vs Athletic Bilbao match abandoned after fan dies in the stands
Giant-killers Girona secure famous first win over Barcelona to go top in LaLiga
Premier League Team of the Week: Bernardo Silva and Richarlison earn places

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings