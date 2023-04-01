Real Madrid late show puts pressure on Napoli as Braga remain in the hunt

Real Madrid secured top spot in UEFA Champions League Group C with a 4-2 win against Napoli, going a 10th consecutive European match against Italian opposition unbeaten in the process.

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was silenced a mere 10 minutes into proceedings, as Giovanni Di Lorenzo latched onto Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s pass to tee up Giovanni Simeone, who marked his first Champions League start since October 2022 with an effort that just about crossed the line despite a brilliant attempt from Andriy Lunin to deny him.

However, it wasn’t even a minute before a roar was let out from the home support after Brahim Diaz drove forward and laid the ball off for Rodrygo to find the top corner with his sixth goal in four matches.

Los Blancos then took the lead in the 22nd minute, when David Alaba was afforded the time to pick out Jude Bellingham with a pinpoint ball that the Englishman met with a delightful header to beat Alex Meret.

Los Blancos played some scintillating football and Gli Azzurri’s backline was carved open again by blistering play from Rodrygo on the half-hour mark, although there was a reprieve as Brahim dragged his effort wide.

Napoli struck even quicker in the second half than they had in the first, as Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s driven pass hit Dani Ceballos and bounced invitingly into the midfielder’s path for him to smash in his first goal of the season.

Unlike in the opening period, Gli Azzurri managed to limit the hosts after scoring, and it seemed that they would take a point when Meret made a brilliant save to stop Antonio Rudiger’s header and Joselu missed two golden opportunities.

Real Madrid took all three points, though, as Nico Paz hit a strike from range that slipped through Meret’s grasp for the 19-year-old’s first-ever first-team goal.

There was also relief for Joselu late on when he converted from Bellingham’s cross, as Real Madrid continued their 10-match unbeaten run in Champions League matches at the Santiago Bernabeu to ensure they will finish top of Group C.

Despite Walter Mazzarri suffering his first defeat in charge of Napoli, Gli Azzurri can still join Los Blancos in the knockout stages as Braga could only draw with Union Berlin.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

10-man Braga held by Union Berlin

Braga fought from a goal down with 10 men to keep their Champions League hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin, denying Nenad Bjelica a win in his first game in the die Eisernen dugout.

The result kept Braga in third position in the group but still three points adrift of second-placed Napoli, who they will face on the final matchday.

