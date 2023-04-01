Manchester City record narrow win over Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly

City have won both of their pre-season friendly matches so far

Goals from James McAtee (20) and Aymeric Laporte (29) gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday and secured the European champions their second win of a pre-season tour in Japan.

Mathys Tel was on target for Bayern, who lost 4-1 on aggregate to City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Pep Guardiola's men ultimately went on to win that competition for the first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in last month's final in Istanbul to complete a historic treble.

The two European heavyweights spent most of the opening quarter of an hour sizing each other up in stifling conditions at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Leroy Sane danced into the City penalty area and cut back for Jamal Musiala in the 17th minute, but his attempt was blocked at the last by Nathan Ake.

Two minutes later Sane cannoned a free-kick against the bar from 25 yards out.

McAtee - who spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United, making 37 appearances and scoring nine times to help the club secure promotion to the Premier League - opened the scoring for City in the 21st minute.

The lively Rico Lewis broke into the Bayern penalty area and tee up Julian Alvarez, but after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved the Argentinian's low strike at full stretch the 20-year-old McAtee tapped the rebound into the unguarded net.

Thomas Tuchel sent out an entirely different XI for the second half, while City manager Guardiola opted to make eight half-time changes.

Water breaks were also enforced midway through each half in the sweltering heat in the Japanese capital.

Tel levelled for Bayern with nine minutes to play, converting a rebound from close range after City goalkeeper Ederson had denied Paul Wanner.

Laporte restored City's lead five minutes later, tucking home neatly after Phil Foden nudged a rebound into his path.

Next up for City is a clash with Atletico Madrid in Seoul on Sunday, before they return to England to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Bayern have one more game in Tokyo against J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday and then travel to Singapore to take on Liverpool.