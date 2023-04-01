Manchester City record narrow win over Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Club Friendly
  4. Manchester City record narrow win over Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly
Manchester City record narrow win over Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly
City have won both of their pre-season friendly matches so far
City have won both of their pre-season friendly matches so far
AFP
Goals from James McAtee (20) and Aymeric Laporte (29) gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday and secured the European champions their second win of a pre-season tour in Japan.

Mathys Tel was on target for Bayern, who lost 4-1 on aggregate to City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Pep Guardiola's men ultimately went on to win that competition for the first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in last month's final in Istanbul to complete a historic treble.

The two European heavyweights spent most of the opening quarter of an hour sizing each other up in stifling conditions at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Leroy Sane danced into the City penalty area and cut back for Jamal Musiala in the 17th minute, but his attempt was blocked at the last by Nathan Ake.

Two minutes later Sane cannoned a free-kick against the bar from 25 yards out.

McAtee - who spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United, making 37 appearances and scoring nine times to help the club secure promotion to the Premier League - opened the scoring for City in the 21st minute.

The lively Rico Lewis broke into the Bayern penalty area and tee up Julian Alvarez, but after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved the Argentinian's low strike at full stretch the 20-year-old McAtee tapped the rebound into the unguarded net.

Thomas Tuchel sent out an entirely different XI for the second half, while City manager Guardiola opted to make eight half-time changes.

Water breaks were also enforced midway through each half in the sweltering heat in the Japanese capital.

Tel levelled for Bayern with nine minutes to play, converting a rebound from close range after City goalkeeper Ederson had denied Paul Wanner.

Laporte restored City's lead five minutes later, tucking home neatly after Phil Foden nudged a rebound into his path.

Next up for City is a clash with Atletico Madrid in Seoul on Sunday, before they return to England to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Bayern have one more game in Tokyo against J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday and then travel to Singapore to take on Liverpool.

Mentions
FootballBayern MunichManchester CityClub Friendly
Related Articles
Man City will fight Bayern to keep 'irreplaceable' Kyle Walker, says Guardiola
Josko Gvardiol informs RB Leipzig he wants Manchester City move this summer
Manchester City replace Real Madrid as Europe's most valuable football club
Show more
Football
Jordan Henderson spotted training with Al-Ettifaq on pre-season in Croatia
Transfer News LIVE: City & Bayern fight over Walker, Henderson says goodbye to Liverpool
Updated
Comeback win can ignite Canada's World Cup campaign, says Priestman
Tottenham owner Joe Lewis arrested in USA ahead of court appearance
Guardiola believes Manchester City's 'new generation is coming' after Bayern win
United States and the Netherlands face off in a repeat of the 2019 final
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Updated
Brighton bolster defence with signing of Igor from Serie A side Fiorentina
Tottenham owner Joe Lewis charged in the United States with insider trading
Updated
France skipper Wendie Renard doubtful for key World Cup clash with Brazil
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City & Bayern fight over Walker, Henderson says goodbye to Liverpool
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |