Sergino Dest must be 'accountable' after red card, says US coach Gregg Berhalter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. CONCACAF Nations League
  4. Sergino Dest must be 'accountable' after red card, says US coach Gregg Berhalter
Sergino Dest must be 'accountable' after red card, says US coach Gregg Berhalter
Dest in action against Trinidad and Tobago
Dest in action against Trinidad and Tobago
Reuters
US coach Gregg Berhalter said Sergino Dest (23) needs to be held accountable for his behaviour after the full back picked up two yellow cards within seconds in their 2-1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League on Monday.

The US, which won the quarter-final 4-2 on aggregate thanks to a 3-0 victory in Austin last week, earned a spot in the 2024 Copa America despite the loss in Trinidad.

Dest assisted Antonee Robinson's opening goal before being sent off in the 39th minute. He received the first yellow for kicking the ball off the pitch and the second for showing dissent as his teammates tried to calm him down.

Trinidad levelled minutes later, with Alvin Jones giving them the lead in the 57th minute.

"It is concerning because that's not what we want to represent," Berhalter told reporters. "As a team, players, the staff, we need to hold him accountable because it's inexcusable.

"It really is and we were very firm with our words after the game. He put a number of guys in jeopardy and made a number of guys do a lot of extra work in this weather and it's inexcusable."

Berhalter said he does not want this situation to become a "witch hunt" and that Dest had apologised to the team.

"He's a young player, he's a fantastic part of this team. He's going to learn, he's going to grow. He made a dumb mistake and he knows that," Berhalter said.

Dest also apologised on Instagram, saying his behaviour was "unacceptable, selfish and immature".

"It's something I have to learn from and it won't happen again!," Dest said.

Mentions
FootballDest SerginoTrinidad & TobagoUSACONCACAF Nations League
Related Articles
USA ready to begin Nations League defence against Trinidad and Tobago
Giovanni Reyna returns to score twice as USA thrash Ghana in friendly
Germany cruise past United States in friendly under new head coach Nagelsmann
Show more
Football
Where are they now? England's 2017 U17 World Cup winning squad
EXCLUSIVE: Celtic legend Scott Brown discusses Scotland, Ben Doak, and Lewis Ferguson
Arsenal star Beth Mead returns to England squad after ACL injury
Captain Harry Kane says England can be proud of Euro qualifying campaign
Coach Diniz says Brazil will stay true to their identity against Messi's Argentina
Relieved Italy pledge to 'repeat something fantastic' at Euro 2024
Defiant Ukraine vow to 'fight' on despite Euro 2024 qualifying setback
Gareth Southgate expects Euro charge despite drab draw with North Macedonia
Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy quits after qualifying for Euro 2024
Most Read
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier
Euro 2024 roundup: Holders Italy, Czech Republic and Slovenia secure qualification
Benjamin Mendy sues Manchester City over unpaid wages after rape charges

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings