Canada probes online racist abuse of player after Copa America opener against Argentina

Canada began their Copa America campaign against Argentina
Canada began their Copa America campaign against ArgentinaReuters
Canada Soccer said they were in touch with the sport's governing bodies after one of their players received racist abuse online following their 2-0 loss to Argentina in the Copa America opener on Thursday.

Canada Soccer did not reveal the player's name but centre-back Moise Bombito, who is Black, received abuse online following a crunching tackle on Lionel Messi where he caught the Argentina skipper on the ankle.

"Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men's national team players following tonight's match," it said in a statement.

"We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter," it said, referring to the soccer governing bodies for the Americas.

Posting on social media after the match, Bombito wrote: "My beautiful Canada," adding a heart emoji. "No room for that bs."

Earlier this week, world body FIFA said its social media tools designed to protect players from online abuse would be available to all 211 member associations and their teams.

Argentina's victory with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez gave the defending champions three points while Canada are bottom of Group A.

