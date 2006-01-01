Ecuador sack coach Felix Sanchez after agonising Copa America exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Ecuador sack coach Felix Sanchez after agonising Copa America exit

Ecuador sack coach Felix Sanchez after agonising Copa America exit

Felix Sanchez guided Qatar to their maiden Asian Cup title in 2019
Felix Sanchez guided Qatar to their maiden Asian Cup title in 2019Reuters
Ecuador have sacked head coach Felix Sanchez (48) in the wake of Thursday's Copa America quarter-final defeat by Argentina, the country's football federation (FEF) said.

Ecuador reached the last eight for the third time in the last four editions but were knocked out by the defending champions in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1.

The Spaniard, who guided Qatar to their maiden Asian Cup title in 2019, had signed a four-year contract in March last year.

"We thank Felix and his coaching staff for their work and professionalism, and wish him success in his future endeavours," the FEF said.

The coach said after the game that although they had exited the Copa America he was looking forward to September's World Cup qualifiers where Ecuador are fifth in the standings, adding that he did not want to address his future.

"We managed to advance from the group stage to the knockouts. I have congratulated the players even if we weren't able to progress," he told reporters.

"I think they deserve the credit, that is my opinion, but I think that in the next edition of this tournament, we'll get here with a more experienced team.

"These are very young players. Maybe the results were unfair, but I know that we have to believe in this group of players."

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaEcuador
Related Articles
Argentina beat Ecuador on penalties at Copa América despite Messi panenka miss
Messi back at training ahead of Argentina's Copa América quarter-final
Ecuador braced for 'another final' against Argentina in Copa América quarters
Show more
Football
WSL top scorer Miedema joins Man City on three-year deal
Mikel Arteta says he expects to extend Arsenal contract
Ilkay Gundogan says routine is key for success in penalty taking
Transfer News LIVE: De Bruyne linked with Saudi move, Lyon sign Forest's Niakhate
Updated
'I wasn't ready to go home' says Argentina's Copa shootout hero Emi Martinez
Bellingham to Shaqiri: When controversial gestures sour celebrations
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
'Tie his shoes together': Spain wary of 'brutal' Toni Kroos ahead of EURO quarter-final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Bruyne linked with Saudi move, Lyon sign Forest's Niakhate
Must Watch EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Matches: EURO 2024 Predictions
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Rybakina through, Murray brothers and Tsitsipas out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings