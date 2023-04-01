Ajax lose again to make it eight straight games without a win

First time in history that the club has gone eight consecutive games without a win
AFP
For the first time in their history, Ajax haven't tasted victory in eight consecutive games and have dropped to 17th place in the Eredivisie table. Carlos Borges started the 4-3 defeat at Utrecht, which further exacerbates the crisis for the Amsterdam club, who host leaders PSV Eindhoven next weekend.

No sporting director, no chairman and no direction.

Maurice Steijn is miraculously still in charge of Ajax, not least because there is currently no one to sack him.

The coach is accumulating poor results, but he's certainly not the only one to blame for the club's crisis.

In a crazy game, the home team only opened the scoring just before half-time through Ryan Flamingo.

On returning from the changing rooms, the visitors were expected to respond, but it was the hosts again who scored in the 48th minute through Van der Hoorn.

The response finally came with a double encore: Borna Sosa assisted Hlynsson's two goals in three minutes (52 and 55), which put Ajax back in contention.

From the penalty spot, Steve Bergwijn turned things around for the Amsterdam club, but only for a short time.

In the 71st minute, Toornstra equalised again and, in the 90th minute, Oscar Fraulo confirmed the victory for Utrecht, who overtook Ajax in the table.

Ajax on the other hand are second from bottom and can potentially drop to last spot in the next round when they travel to leaders PSV Eindhoven.

