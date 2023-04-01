Steven Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan

Steven Berghuis later apologised for lashing out at a fan
Steven Berghuis (31) will miss the first three games of Ajax Amsterdam's 2023-24 campaign after he appeared to strike a fan following a 3-1 loss at FC Twente last month, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday.

In a video circulating on social media, the midfielder could be seen lashing out at what appeared to be a Twente supporter in front of the Ajax team bus before an official intervened.

The Dutch international later apologised for the incident.

"Steven Berghuis on Monday agreed to a settlement proposal from the professional football prosecutor of three matches' exclusion, one of which was conditional," the KNVB said.

"He will miss the first three league matches of the 2023-24 season as a result. That includes the overflowing registration of his fifth yellow card..."

Berghuis joined Ajax from Feyenoord at the start of the 2021-22 season in a move that caused controversy in the Netherlands due to the intense rivalry between the clubs.

He was named Ajax's player of the season in a disappointing campaign in which they finished third in the Eredivisie, outside the two Champions League qualification spots for the first time since 2009.

