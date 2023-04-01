Weekend highlights: Dimarco scores a beauty, PSV dominate and Malmo celebrate league title

Ahead of the international break, we take another look at the best, worst and most interesting from world football. In this week's traditional Flashscore News section, we can't miss Federico Dimarco's incredible goal, PSV's unbeaten record or Harry Kane's another record-breaking entry.

Goal of the weekend

If you follow the highlights of the weekend regularly, you'll notice that there have been quite a few goals from the middle of the park this season. This week, we even had two to choose from. England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey earned an honorable second place with this precisely-placed effort for Turkey's Caykur Rizespor.

But we have to declare the best goal as the one that will be a front-runner for the next Puskas award. Federico Dimarco of Inter got the ball on the run near the left touchline against Frosinone and instead of starting to weave his way towards the penalty area, he decided to shoot straight away. The result? A winning goal that just won't happen again. "First I saw Denzel (Dumfries) charging, but then I noticed the goalkeeper was out of the goal. So I tried it. Luckily it worked, if it didn't I would have probably heard the fans cursing," smiled the goalscorer.

Underperformers of the weekend

Tottenham have long held an unbeaten run in the Premier League, with Australian Ange Postecoglou becoming manager of the month three times in a row. But then something broke.

Spurs fell to a struggling Chelsea 4-1, and they finished the game with nine men after two red cards. A week later, they were able to bounce back against Wolves and everything looked promising as they were still 1-0 up in the 90th minute. But Wolverhampton fought back with a mighty turnaround and snatched all the points in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a goal from Mario Lemina. Spurs are falling straight from fantastic form into crisis and need to pull themselves together over the international break.

Social media highlight

Newcastle are also in crisis. Firstly, health, as the injuries grow by one or two players every week, and as a consequence, bad results. After the 2-0 loss at Bournemouth, leader Kieran Trippier even had to confess to disgruntled fans. "That we're not giving it our all? And how many injuries have we got?" defended the angry England international.

Statistics of the weekend

"I'm loving every second here," said Harry Kane when asked about his time in Munich. It's no wonder when he's rewriting historical records every week.

After his hat-trick in Der Klassiker against Dortmund, he scored twice against Heidenheim and has now scored 17 goals in 11 games. Neither Robert Lewandowski nor Gerd Muller, who have achieved great things in Munich, have done that. Bayern fans must be more than excited about their new signing.

The story of the weekend

We recently dissected the fall of Ajax here, so it's only fair to look at the other side of the Dutch Eredivisie table. PSV are enjoying their fourth best start in league history (so far), winning all 12 games - Ajax had a slightly better record in 1995/96, PSV themselves started 2017/18 with 13 wins, and even 17 in 1987/88. Peter Bosz's team are absolutely dominating, scoring 3.8 goals per game, conceding just 0.4, and already have a seven-point lead at the top of the competition. If nothing goes wrong in Eindhoven, the Dutch title could soon be decided...

Photo of the weekend

The Swedish league is played on a spring-autumn system and therefore already knows its champion. The title was won by Malmo, who defeated their direct rival for the top spot, Elfsborg, in a raucous atmosphere in a packed Eleda Stadium. The goal that secured the champions' crowning was scored from a penalty by striker Isaac Kiese Thelin, who was understandably at the centre of the celebrations.