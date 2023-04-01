Defiant Ukraine vow to 'fight' on despite Euro 2024 qualifying setback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Defiant Ukraine vow to 'fight' on despite Euro 2024 qualifying setback
Defiant Ukraine vow to 'fight' on despite Euro 2024 qualifying setback
Ukraine's Oleksandr Pikhalonok (L) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (R)
Ukraine's Oleksandr Pikhalonok (L) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (R)
AFP
Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov said his side would fight on despite missing out on automatic qualification for Euro 2024 after Monday's 0-0 draw with Italy.

While Italy qualified second from Group C behind England courtesy of a better head-to-head record with Ukraine, Rebrov's team need to get through the play-offs to reach next year's finals in Germany.

Monday's fixture in Leverkusen was the latest of Ukraine's 'home' fixtures to be played at neutral grounds, with matches moved away from the war-torn nation.

"As all of you know, the war in Ukraine is continuing," Rebrov told reporters.

"It is quite hard for the players, they're always watching their phones, they're watching the news, same as me.

"In this atmosphere, it is not easy to work.

"But we understand we are presenting as a very strong country and I think today on the pitch all the players showed that we have character and that we fight for our country."

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk was denied a penalty in added time when he appeared to have been tripped by Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante.

"From my point of view that was a penalty, but again I was not there and it's only about my emotions," Rebrov added.

Ukraine are bidding to qualify for a fourth straight European Championship.

Rebrov believes his side could gain strength from the support they have received while playing their home fixtures in different cities and countries - even from their opponents.

"I'm pleased Leverkusen gave us this opportunity to play in this beautiful stadium and to support us," he said.

"The players from Italy and the Italian supporters were all there for us.

"It's a really emotional thing, I'm sure this game showed for lots of countries the support of Ukraine and the atmosphere in the stadium was very good."

Mentions
FootballEuroUkraineItalyRebrov Sergiy
Related Articles
Euro 2024 roundup: Holders Italy, Czech Republic and Slovenia secure qualification
Spalletti aims to spark Italian passion for national team in crucial Ukraine qualifier
Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Show more
Football
Sergino Dest must be 'accountable' after red card, says US coach Gregg Berhalter
Captain Harry Kane says England can be proud of Euro qualifying campaign
Coach Diniz says Brazil will stay true to their identity against Messi's Argentina
Relieved Italy pledge to 'repeat something fantastic' at Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate expects Euro charge despite drab draw with North Macedonia
Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy quits after qualifying for Euro 2024
Ivory Coast win again in African World Cup qualifiers as away teams hold sway
PSG and France wunderkind Warren Zaire-Emery ruled out until January
Most Read
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier
Euro 2024 roundup: Holders Italy, Czech Republic and Slovenia secure qualification

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings