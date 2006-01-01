Denmark's Delaney praises fiery Hjulmand despite midfield competition

Denmark's Delaney praises fiery Hjulmand despite midfield competition

Morten Hjulmand in action for Denmark
Morten Hjulmand in action for DenmarkReuters
Denmark's Thomas Delaney (32) is struggling to break into his side's starting midfield at EURO 2024 but the combative midfielder is still full of praise for Morten Hjulmand (24), who has taken his spot in the team.

Currently second in Group C, the Danes take on Serbia in their final group game on Tuesday hoping for a win that could see them top the group and avoid Germany in the knockout stage.

Delaney, a regular starter until he limped out of the 2022 World Cup after injuring himself against Tunisia, is known for his combative approach in midfield, but injuries and ailments have allowed Hjulmand to take over his spot.

"He is a player after my own heart. He is great to watch and does many of the things I like to see. I'm impressed by that," Delaney told reporters at the Danish camp, adding that sparks have flown between the two in training.

"I like that, even though we had a huge discussion about a tackle on one of the first days we were together - there has to be some fire when we are together for a long time, and Morten certainly brings that," Delaney said.

Denmark's Thomas Delaney during training
Denmark's Thomas Delaney during trainingReuters

With a midfield anchored by Hjulmand and Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg and playmaker Christian Eriksen just in front, the Danes have drawn their opening two games against Slovenia and England 1-1, and Delaney knows that it will be tough to break into the side, especially with Hjulmand in the way, but he is taking it all with his customary good humour.

"Yes, it's annoying, but Christian Eriksen is also annoying! At the same time, I also want us to win, so we need good players and sharp competition, it has been that way in the midfield for a long time, and it will probably only get bigger in the future," Delaney said.

