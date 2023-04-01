Euro 2024 roundup: Croatia seal qualification with narrow win, France held by Greece

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Euro 2024 roundup: Croatia seal qualification with narrow win, France held by Greece
Euro 2024 roundup: Croatia seal qualification with narrow win, France held by Greece
Budimir got the goal that Croatia needed
Budimir got the goal that Croatia needed
AFP
Croatia sealed their place at a sixth consecutive European Championship with Ante Budimir’s strike proving to be the difference in a 1-0 win over Armenia at the Stadion Maksimir.

Zlatko Dalic’s side came into the contest knowing they merely had to match the result of Wales to seal automatic qualification, but an early Neco Williams goal against Turkey in Cardiff put the hosts under immediate pressure.

Despite slipping down to third in the table, Croatia would have been encouraged by their dominant start. Ognjen Cancarevic made a superb save to keep out Andrej Kramaric's fierce strike, while the Armenia shot-stopper was called into action again to save Marcelo Brozovic's header.

The hosts were dictating the play in search of a goal that would move them back into the top two, but further clear-cut opportunities were proving hard to come by against a resolute Armenian defence.

The visitors nearly stunned the Zagreb crowd when Kamo Hovhannisyan surged into the box, and Dominik Livakovic did brilliantly to tip the Astana defender's effort over the bar. This seemed to spark the hosts into action, as Luka Ivanusec's first-time strike went a whisker wide of the target.

There was a palpable sense of relief around the ground when Budimir broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, as the Osasuna forward powered home a header from Borna Sosa’s cross to propel Dalic’s men to the top of Group D before the break.

The match stats
Flashscore

Croatia were eager to kill off the game as soon as possible, knowing that an Armenia equaliser would send them plummeting back down into third. Luka Modric was pulling the strings brilliantly in midfield, and was the instigator of everything positive going forward for the hosts.

Cancarevic was called into action again to deny Josko Gvardiol, while Budimir could not add to his tally after skewing his effort wide of the post.

The Kockasti were still pressing for a second, and Canacrevic kept the deficit at one with another superb stop to parry away Brozovic's strike.

In the end, Croatia were forced to settle for one goal which secured second spot in the group and a 13th major tournament appearance. It was a spirited performance from Oleksandr Petrakov’s visitors, but they are now winless in their last six matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luka Modric (Croatia)

Greece hold France to draw in four-goal thriller 

France dropped their first points of qualifying
Flashscore

Neither Greece nor France had anything to play for in their clash in Athens, with the hosts already certain to head to the play-offs and the visitors already certain to top the group, but that didn't stop the two sides from putting on a show. 

After going 1-0 down to an opener from Randal Kolo Muani, the Greeks rallied and turned the game on its head with two goals in five minutes around the hour mark.

France responded through Youssouf Fofana with just over 15 minutes to go, and neither nation could find a winner after that. 

Monday's other qualifiers:

Group B

Gibraltar 0 The Netherlands 6

Final Group B standings
Flashscore

Group D

Wales 1 Turkey 1

Final Group D standings
Flashscore

Group I

Romania 1 Switzerland 0

Kosovo 0 Belarus 1

Final Group I standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballEuroCroatiaFranceArmeniaGreece
Related Articles
Wales must end Euro qualifying 'on a high', says coach Page
Teenage defender Jorrel Hato named in Dutch squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
PSG and France wunderkind Warren Zaire-Emery ruled out until January
Show more
Football
Inter Miami say reports of deal to play in Saudi Arabia are 'inaccurate'
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Morocco win but other African heavyweights humbled in World Cup qualifiers
Germany follow defeat to Turkey up with 2-0 loss to impressive Austria
Harry Souttar scores sole goal as Australia edge Palestine in World Cup qualifier
Newcastle get green light from Premier League to loan players from Saudi clubs
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in February 2024 Saudi event
Son scores twice as South Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Where are they now? England's 2017 U17 World Cup winning squad
Most Read
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Coach Julian Nagelsmann says belief in right path will pay off for struggling Germany
Netherlands looking for both practice and goals against Gibraltar, says Koeman
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings