Former Italy star Roberto Baggio injured after being robbed at gunpoint

Former Italy international Roberto Baggio
Former Italy international Roberto BaggioAFP
Italy's 1993 Ballon d'Or winner Roberto Baggio (57) had stitches inserted in a head wound after being struck on the head during a burglary as he watched Euro 2024 at home with his family, Italian media reported on Friday.

He was watching defending champions Italy's 1-0 defeat by Spain in Germany on television on Thursday night when five armed individuals broke into his home near Vicenza in north-eastern Italy.

Baggio - known as the 'Divine Ponytail' by fans when in his prime - tried to stop the robbery but one of the intruders struck him on the forehead with the butt of a gun.

He and his family were then locked in a room while the burglars searched the villa for money and jewellery.

According to Corriere della Sera, the burglary lasted around 40 minutes. When Baggio was certain the burglars had left he broke down the door and called the police.

He was brought to hospital and had the stitches inserted.

Capped 56 times, Baggio played for Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, winning two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup in 1993.

He also played a pivotal role in Italy's run to the 1994 World Cup final.

However, his missed penalty in the final with Brazil cost the Azzurri the World Cup.

