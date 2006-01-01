Germany progress to last 16 with comfortable win against struggling Hungary

Germany progress to last 16 with comfortable win against struggling Hungary

Gundogan being subbed off after brilliant display.
AFP
Hosts Germany became the first side to progress to the knockout stages of UEFA Euro 2024 with a 2-0 victory over Hungary in Stuttgart.

The two sides could barely have come into this game in more contrasting form from their Group A openers but the hosts almost gifted Hungary an opener after less than a minute. Joshua Kimmich had a lapse of concentration and allowed Roland Sallai in but he was smothered by the alert Manuel Neuer.

It took until the twelfth minute for the pink-shirted GermanyGermany to have an effort on goal as Robert Andrich’s rasping volley was blocked by Bendeguz Bolla.

Just four minutes after he couldn’t put the finishing touches on a good move with Kai Havertz, Ilkay Gundogan was played in by Musiala and some good footwork gave it back to the Bayern Munich man who finished from ten yards out via the knee of Attila Fiola and the crossbar. 

Hungary were incensed believing that the German captain had fouled Willi Orban in the buildup but VAR ruled in favour of the attacking team. Marco Rossi’s charges responded well and their own captain Domink Szoboszlai had a free-kick well saved by Neuer and Barnabás Varga just couldn’t scramble home the rebound.

Hungary did have the ball in the net in first half stoppage time via another Szoboszlai free-kick which was flicked on by Orban before Sallai bundled home after another Neuer stop. However, the flag went up for the initial header.

Musiala on the ball for Germany
AFP

The first chance of the second half fell the way of the hosts, but they were denied twice in quick succession by Peter Gulacsi. First, the RB Leipzig stopper palmed away Gundogan’s effort from a narrow-angle before clinging on to Toni Kroos’ deflected rebound from the edge of the box.

Just before the hour mark, Jonathan Tah was caught out by Varga but the big Ferencvaros striker couldn’t direct his header on target in front of the masses of his supporters behind Neuer’s goal.

They were made to pay for that barely five minutes later as slick German build-up saw Maximilian Mittelstadt pull back from the left where Gundogan swept home into the bottom corner from around the penalty spot.

Match stats
Flashscore

The relief of the home fans came cascading down from the stands in Stuttgart as the three points that secured progression to the last 16 were wrapped up.

Even the introduction for Hungary of burly striker Martin Adam did not change the course of the game as Julian Nagelsmann’s side’s clash with Switzerland on Sunday will merely determine their position. Despite two defeats, Hungary can still progress depending on other results as they prepare to face Scotland at the weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)

Check out the match stats here.

