Robert Lewandowski says he wants to play for Poland beyond EURO 2024

Robert Lewandowski says he wants to play for Poland beyond EURO 2024

Robert Lewandowski claps to Polish fans
Robert Lewandowski claps to Polish fansReuters
Poland's Robert Lewandowski (35) has no intention of retiring from international soccer after his side's disappointing Euro 2024 campaign and is ready to play a full 90 minutes against France on Tuesday, the veteran striker said.

With Poland having little but pride to play for in their final game, having become the first team to be eliminated from the European Championship on Friday, there were questions about the 35-year-old Lewandowski's international future.

Midfielder Kamil Grosicki has announced the France match will be his last for Poland, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly said he plans to retire from international duty after Euro 2024.

But Lewandowski - Poland's most capped player and all-time record goalscorer, with 82 goals in 151 appearances - insisted he wants to continue and play alongside a new generation of Polish footballers.

"I'm 36 years old soon. A lot of people will be wondering how long I will play for, but I still have that fire inside of me and no one from outside will be able to affect my decision," he told reporters on Monday.

"One day, maybe I'll wake up and think maybe it's time to think about retiring from international duty. But today I feel and I see that this team has a future, that despite this European Championship we have built something here.

"We have constructed something here. I see the potential in this team. I see a lot of young players emerging."

Lewandowski added that he was "not rushing to any conclusions" about whether Szczesny would definitely retire from international duty after Tuesday's game.

The Barcelona striker also had some insight into the challenges faced by France star Kylian Mbappe, who will wear a protective mask if he plays after breaking his nose.

Lewandowski wore a similar mask while playing for Bayern Munich in 2015 and warned that it would be difficult for Mbappe.

"It's tough, especially for strikers who move around the penalty box," he said. "I remember well that I had problems to react and to see the ball and the opponents."

