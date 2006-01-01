Didier Deschamps says France striker Kylian Mbappe making progress after nose break

Mbappe in training with his mask
Mbappe in training with his maskReuters
France striker Kylian Mbappe (25) is making progress in his recovery from a broken nose but will not definitely play in Tuesday's Euro 2024 game against Poland, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

Mbappe broke his nose during France's opening 1-0 win over Austria and sat out the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. France have not scored a goal of their own in the tournament, the win over Austria being secured by an own goal.

"He's better day by day," Deschamps told reporters. "I won't deny that he is as keen to play tomorrow as he was to play against the Netherlands."

Mbappe raised hopes of a return against already-eliminated Poland in the final group game when he put on a protective mask and took part in a practice match on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters before Deschamps, France midfielder N'Golo Kante hinted that Mbappe could be back against Poland, a match France need to win to overtake the Netherlands as group leaders.

"With Kylian back, I think that can help us to score and win. Clearly, it's a big plus to have Kylian back," Kante said.

