Europa League roundup: Rangers and Sparta both win to send Real Betis to the Conference

Rangers secured top spot in Europa League Group C, and progression to the round of 16 as a result, with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Betis in Seville.

Heading into this clash, only two of Betis, Rangers and Sparta Prague, who were facing Aris Limassol in the group’s other clash, would qualify for the UEL knockout stages.

Within 11 minutes, the Czech outfit were 2-0 up, effectively clinching one of the spots for themselves and therefore making this clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin a winner-takes-all contest.

Hosts Betis were in the best position prior to kick-off, knowing a draw would see them progress regardless of Sparta’s result, but it was the visitors who impressed early on as they took the lead in the opening 10 minutes.

Gers top scorer Abdallah Sima netted for the 14th time this season by firing a low drive beyond Rui Silva and into the bottom corner. The lead didn’t last long though, as left-back Juan Miranda equalised shortly after, burying a sweet hit beyond Jack Butland.

This was fast becoming a breathless affair, and within minutes, Betis twice came close to completing their comeback. First, Hector Bellerin worked some space in the box before seeing his attempt pushed over by Butland before Andres Guardado hammered the crossbar with a rasping strike from distance.

However, before the 20-minute mark, Rangers restored the advantage, as Cyril Dessers first beat Marc Roca all ends up before slotting through Silva’s legs.

Following a slight lull in proceedings, Los Verdiblancos levelled things up once more as half-time approached, with Ayoze Perez caressing a delightful first-time effort into the far corner.

Key match stats Flashscore

After the break, Betis were on top, and had several opportunities to go ahead. First, they hit the woodwork for the second time in the game as Assane Diao’s header struck the bar before Butland produced a crucial stop to prevent the ball from bouncing off Roca and into the net from close range.

Borja Iglesias then directed a shot narrowly over, and when Ayoze Perez did eventually bundle the ball into the net, he did so with his hand, which meant the goal was ruled out.

Incredibly, and despite offering little in the way of attacking threat following the interval, Rangers took the lead for a third time midway through the half. Substitute Kemar Roofe was the goalscorer, tapping home in the six-yard box after the ball rather fortuitously fell at his feet.

Final Group C standings Flashscore

While Manuel Pellegrini’s side pushed forward in search of a goal that would have seen them go through at the Scottish outfit’s expense, Philippe Clement’s men stood firm to secure a crucial three points. They are still unbeaten under the Frenchman, and can now look forward to a round-of-16 tie next year.

Betis, meanwhile, drop down to the Conference League, and they will wonder exactly how they came out second best in this clash.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ayoze Perez (Betis)

In the other Group C tie of the night, Sparta Prague defeated Aris 3-1 in Cyrpus to leapfrog Betis into second place and thus into the next phase of the competition.

Sparta Prague players celebrate scoring against Aris AFP

Other Europa League results:

Group A

West Ham 2 Freiburg 0

Olympiacos 5 TSC 2

Final Group A standings Flashscore

Group B

Ajax 3 AEK Athens 1

Brighton 1 Marseille 0

Final Group B standings Flashscore

Group D

Sporting 3 Sturm Graz 0

Rakow 0 Atalanta 4