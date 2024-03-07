Two Brighton fans attacked in Rome ahead of Europa League clash with Roma

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Two Brighton fans attacked in Rome ahead of Europa League clash with Roma
Two Brighton fans attacked in Rome ahead of Europa League clash with Roma
Players of Brighton & Hove Albion warming up at Rome's Stadio Olimpico
Players of Brighton & Hove Albion warming up at Rome's Stadio Olimpico
Reuters
Two Brighton & Hove Albion fans were admitted to hospital with minor injuries after being attacked in Rome on Wednesday ahead of their team's Europa League last 16 first-leg tie with AS Roma, the Premier League club said.

Local media reported that the two fans were stabbed and robbed.

"Two supporters were attacked as they left a bar last night and hospitalised with minor wounds. Thankfully, it’s not serious," a Brighton spokesperson said on Thursday.

"They’ve since been discharged and the club, English police liaisons and British Consulate have been in touch with them to provide help and support. We would reiterate the advice we’ve given fans ahead of the match."

Brighton advised travelling fans to use designated shuttle buses for safety reasons.

"Italian police advise it is better to avoid flags and colours in the city," Brighton said in a statement last week.

Liverpool fans faced violence in Rome in April and there were clashes between Roma and Cvrzena Zvezda fans in February 2023.

The second leg between Brighton and Roma is scheduled to take place on March 14th on England's south coast.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueBrightonAS Roma
Related Articles
Friends reunited for Daniele De Rossi as Roma face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Show more
Football
Europa League roundup: Liverpool cruise past Sparta as Roma batter Brighton
Conference League roundup: Dominant Ajax spurn chances in goalless draw with Aston Villa
Manchester City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown
Leaders Real Madrid turn attention to ex-boss Benitez's struggling Celta Vigo
Bellingham cleared of calling Greenwood 'a rapist' following investigation
Arsenal's Saka & Martinelli hand Arteta fitness boost for Brentford match
Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson diagnosed with multiple blood clots in his brain
Under-pressure Chelsea boss Pochettino sympathises with fans' frustration
Bologna's Champions League credentials face Inter test as Roma look to continue run
Most Read
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
A look at Liverpool's season as Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to face Sparta Prague
Rafael Nadal abandons latest comeback bid with Indian Wells withdrawal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings